  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Glastonbury man charged with attempted murder, Hartford police say

January 13, 2021 | 10:26am
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey

Police say they have arrested a Glastonbury 34-year-old who tried to kill a man last year.