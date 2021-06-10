Give the Original Grill Master the Weekend Off with Logan’s Father’s Day Menu





The Real American Roadhouse offers 12 oz. Prime Rib, Pop’s Bacon Wrapped Filet and Shrimp and more June 18-20

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is making it easy for everyone to celebrate the dads and father figures in their lives with the debut of its special Father’s Day Menu.

From June 18-20, all participating Logan’s locations (excluding California, North Carolina, South Carolina and Augusta, Georgia) will offer a mouthwatering menu that is sure to put a smile on dad’s face. The exclusive weekend-only Father’s Day menu will feature select starters, sides, mesquite wood-grilled favorites and beverages, including these prime time items:

12-ounce Prime Rib ($25.99) — Seasoned with Logan’s signature rub, this USDA cut is slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order. Served with two sides.

Pop's Bacon Wrapped Filet and Shrimp ($26.99) — 8 oz. Filet Mignon wrapped in bacon, topped with mesquite wood-grilled shrimp & bourbon butter. Served over mashed potatoes with a side of crispy onions.

To add to the celebration, on Sunday, June 20, all locations will open at 10 a.m., and the first 50 dads in the door at each restaurant will receive a free limited-edition Father’s Day koozie!

“We wanted to give fans the opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day The Roadhouse Way, enabling dads to take a well-earned break from the grill,” said Logan’s Director of Marketing Kristen Hohl. “Dads love steak and when our grill masters cook Logan’s premium cuts on our Mesquite Wood-Grill, it creates a bold, smoky flavor that you won’t find anywhere else. We’re excited to celebrate with everyone and give dads a fun place to crack open a cold one, throw their peanut shells on the floor and enjoy steakhouse quality meat.”

In addition, Logan’s will offer premium sides only available Father’s Day weekend, like Collard Greens & Bacon, Bacon Mac & Cheese and Sauteed Red Wine Garlic Mushrooms. Plus, the Real American Roadhouse will offer the perfect dad bod fuel with 22 oz. Big Barrels of draft beer, Original Roadhouse Tea and Classic Jack & Coke.

Guests will also be able to enjoy popular starters such as Logan’s new Loaded Pulled Pork Waffle Fries, Crispy Crab Cakes and Rockin’ Onion Petals. For the main course, there will be a selection of mesquite wood-grilled favorites such as its Filet Mignon, Roadhouse T-Bone, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, New York Strip, Signature Ribeye and 22 oz. Porterhouse.

But wait, there’s more! Guests can add these premium toppers to their steak: Garlic Butter, Brewski Onions®, Crispy Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms and Blue Cheese Butter & Bacon, and Brewski Style

, or add a Skewer of Grilled Shrimp served with garlic dill sauce to any entrée! For the grand finale, guests will be able to indulge in Logan’s margarita cheesecake made with its signature margarita blend.

To learn more or to view the full menu, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

