Genghis Grill Donates $23,000 to Folds of Honor

Mongolian Concepts presented check on Feb. 13

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) After committing to honor America’s service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation through a fundraiser for Folds of Honor , Genghis Grill presented a check of $23,000 to the nonprofit on Thursday, Feb. 13, on behalf of parent company Mongolian Concepts.

During its two-week fundraiser in November, Genghis Grill, along with Mongolian Concepts’ sister brands bd’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill , encouraged guests to donate $3 or more to Folds of Honor to raise money for educational scholarships for families of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Fundraiser participants showed their support for our country’s heroes by signing a symbolic folded flag and pinning it to the wall at Genghis Grill locations throughout the country, and 100% of the pin-up proceeds were donated to Folds of Honor.

“At Genghis Grill, we want to show our support to our courageous men and women in uniform by taking care of their families,” said Genghis Grill CMO and U.S. Navy Veteran Doug Willmarth. “We are proud that our guests joined us in raising support for such an impactful cause. It is an honor that we were able to donate this money raised to help fund scholarships for family members of wounded or fallen members of the military.”

“We are humbled to receive this donation as we recognize another successful year of partnering with Genghis Grill,” said Chick Linski, senior vice president of the Folds of Honor Foundation. “It is the generous effort of dedicated partners like Genghis Grill that allows Folds of Honor to support the education of families of America’s fallen and disabled service members.”

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has been dedicated to its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Folds of Honor uses the folded flag as its logo because it reflects the organization’s mission – to honor the sacrifice of America’s heroes, while giving hope to the bearers of their legacy.

To learn more about Genghis Grill’s menu or to find the location nearest you, visit genghisgrill.com .

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at nearly 60 restaurants system-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Facebook and Twitter .

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and platinum on Guide Star, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a PGA Professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded approximately 24,500 scholarships in all 50 states and some US territories, including over 4,500 in 2019 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofhonor.org