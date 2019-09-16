Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Participates in Dine For No Kid Hungry To Help End Childhood Hunger in America for the Sixth Year

Fuzzy’s Chips InTM with a goal of raising $150,000 for No Kid Hungry

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has again partnered with No Kid Hungry on their Dine For No Kid Hungry initiative to raise funds to end childhood hunger in the US. Throughout the month of September, guests at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations who donate $2 or more will receive a coupon for a free Chips & Queso on their next visit, all while helping ensure all children get the healthy food they need to thrive.

Dine for No Kid Hungry is a national restaurant campaign that raises critical funds and awareness to end childhood hunger in America. Last year, over 15,000 restaurants united in the fundraiser, and since 2008, No Kid Hungry’s restaurant partners and their guests have raised over $70 million to get kids the meals they need, every day.

“In America, one in six kids lives with hunger, so it’s more important than ever to contribute to No Kid Hungry to help children access necessities like a healthy breakfast at school and free meals during the summertime,” said Mel Knight, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “At Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, we are in the business of feeding people, so it’s heartbreaking to know there are folks out there who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, especially when it comes to children. We are proud to partner with No Kid Hungry for the sixth year and help provide children in need with meals.”

Donations made at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in September will help No Kid Hungry fund school breakfast programs, launch and operate summer meal sites and provide afterschool meals to kids in need. Last September, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop raised more than $140,000 for No Kid Hungry . This year, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop hopes to surpass its record with a goal of raising $150,000 to help provide up to 1.5 million meals to hungry children in the United States.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 16 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was named Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017, and was QSR magazine’s Top 6 “Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction” in 2016.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

