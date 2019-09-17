Former Five Guys Executive and Franchise Operations Expert Joins King Street Advisors in Partnership with Fransmart

Top franchise development firm teams up with seasoned industry consultant to support emerging franchisors

Alexandria, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Fransmart, the leading franchise development firm in the country, today welcomes veteran Five Guys Burgers & Fries executive and operations expert Scott Goodrich to its newly formed consultant group, King Street Advisors. With more than 14 years of franchise development and operations experience, Goodrich will serve as Chief Operating Officer and partner in King Street Advisors, supporting expansion efforts for the firm’s impressive roster of emerging franchisors.

Goodrich previously served as regional director and vice president of franchise operations for Five Guys Burgers & Fries, where he developed operational and training procedures and acted as a key architect behind the brand’s massive franchise system growth. Over the course of eight years, Goodrich helped grow the brand from 25 units to over 1,200 throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In 2013, Goodrich created his restaurant consulting company, WSGC LLC, and successfully consulted several franchisee groups to improve operations, revenue growth and store acquisitions.

“No other restaurant franchise has done what Five Guys Burger & Fries has done in the last 10 to 15 years,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart and partner in King Street Advisors. “If you want the success like Five Guys, then you need to follow their lead – success leaves clues! We are fortunate to have Scott as a partner in King Street and look forward to the value he will provide for our brands.”

Known as the top franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened over 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and more than 35 countries.

Through its affiliate Kitchen Fund, Fransmart has invested in Sweetgreen, Cava, by Chloe and launched franchising for explosive brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA and The Halal Guys, among others. Fransmart also manages development for a dozen emerging restaurant franchise concepts and often receives requests from large restaurant companies, private equity groups and smaller emerging chains for consulting and advisory services. With its decade-long track record of successes, only Fransmart understands and fulfills the needs of a brand to support ongoing success for both franchisors and their franchisees.

“I am very excited about my new partnership with King Street Advisors,” said Goodrich. “There are disruptive forces challenging the franchise restaurant industry on a daily basis, but we have a refreshing approach to provide comprehensive support for start-up concepts looking to differentiate their brands. Top C-level talent is expensive and, ironically, that’s exactly what start-ups need but can’t afford. King Street Advisors provides C-level insights on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, offering affordable, customized support to achieve maximum productivity for start-up franchise budgets.”

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

