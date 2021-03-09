Forget the Spicy Chicken Sandwich Wars, BurgerFi Is About to Start the Battle of the Spicy Burger

BurgerFi Revives the Spicy Sandwich Wars With SWAG By Adding Spicy Wagyu Burger to Menus for a Limited Time

Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) After having nationwide success with the Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich, BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) is launching a new type of sandwich war and this one has to do with burgers. The SWAG burger (Spicy Wagyu Burger) will be added to BurgerFi menus nationwide for a limited time starting March 15, 2021 and ending May 9, 2021.

While BurgerFi’s menu is an array of chef-inspired selections and high-quality wagyu beef, it was only natural for the premium, fast casual concept to take it to the next level with a one of a kind spicy burger sensation. The SWAG burger features a double wagyu and brisket blend burger, charred jalapeños, candied ghost pepper bacon to pack the heat, sweet tomato relish to add a bit of sweet, habanero pepper jack cheese, and hot steak sauce.

For the new product, BurgerFi initiated a consumer research study focused on the initial reaction to the product utilizing its savory description to test the appeal. They conducted a concept test on the flavor, build, product name and price. Over 2,500 participants were part of the study with approximately 500 people per concept tested. The research proved invaluable in determining the selection of wagyu beef versus angus beef in the burger.

“BurgerFi’s foundation is burgers and because the spicy chicken wars have been part of the cultural conversation over the past few years, we wanted to bring the heat within a category that we pride ourselves in,” says Paul Griffin, BurgerFi’s Chief Culinary Officer who has been redefining the way their guests eat burgers since its inception in 2011. “Once we had the idea of the spicy burger, it was fun to start playing with ingredients and textures. The candied ghost pepper bacon is perfect for those guests who are more adventurous. That mixed with the boldness of wagyu and creaminess and kick of habanero pepper jack cheese really rounds out the burger to make it one of the most flavorful menu items created at BurgerFi.”

From March 15, 2021 until May 9, 2021, the SWAG Burger will be available in-store, online and through the BurgerFi app, as well as through third party delivery, at participating locations. For more information and to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app.

“The SWAG burger takes our unique wagyu beef offering featured in our CEO Burger and kicks it up a notch with different textures and flavors that create a daring spiciness with each bite,” says Julio Ramirez, BurgerFi’s CEO. “Creating this spicy burger sensation is another example of how we’re RedeFining the way the world eats burgers. BurgerFi will always find ways to continue to grow, pioneer trends and create iconic offerings as part of our mission to provide the best burger experience.”

