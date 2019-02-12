Food notes: New Hampton pizzeria makes pies in minutes

At U-Bolt Pizza in Hampton, diners can watch the creation of their made-to-order pies being and wait just three minutes while they bake.

The pizzeria, which opened three weeks ago at 91 Coliseum Crossing, provides fresh pizza in a hurry - similar to the My Pi chain pizzeria in Newport News' City Center. An early Yelp review has already described it - quite accurately - as the "Subway style of pizza making."

Pizzas are available in 6- and 10-inch sizes and are inexpensive - for example, $6.50 for a 10-inch pie with two toppings. Guests can choose different sauces, meats and vegetables.

U-Bolt is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information: 757-827-7777.

New wine club

Gallina Grasso, the new fine dining Italian restaurant in Newport News' City Center, introduced its new monthly wine club this week.

For $45 a month, members will receive two wine selections - a bottle of red, a bottle of white - selected by wine specialists who work with the restaurant. The wines will be delivered at a get-together at Gallina Grasso that will feature other wine tastings and appetizers from the menu. Club members also will receive 10 percent off each bottle of wine while dining in at the restaurant.

"It will obviously be a good opportunity to mix and mingle with other wine lovers," said executive chef David Payne. "And we'll have experts on hand to answer questions and advance their wine education."

Gallina Grasso is at 11810 Fountain Way; gallinagrasso.com, 757-223-0492.

Vanguard Valentines

Vanguard Brewpub and Distillery, 504 N. King St., Hampton, will offer a Valentine's Day special on Thursday, featuring a wide selection of $14 entrees from 6-11 p.m. Music will be provided by Blue Orpheus, featuring local jazz singer Jennifer Gammill.

For information: 757-224-1216, thevanguard757.com.

Wine expo in Richmond

Can't wait for the spring wine festivals in Hampton Roads? The Virginia Wine Expo in Richmond will take place Feb. 26 to March 3 in the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Tickets range from $50 or so for various tastings and seminars, to $130 or so for fine dining events, to a $765 "Ultimate Culinary Experience" that includes 11 events over the course of the week.

For tickets: virginiawineexpo.com.

And if you want to mark your calendars for some of those spring events in Hampton Roads, you can start with the Smithfield Wine and Beer Festival on April 13, the Williamsburg Wine and Music Festival on April 14 and the Spring Town Point Wine Festival in Norfolk on May 4-5.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw.