A dieter’s greatest enemy is the holiday season. Just ask anyone who has tried to lose weight in December. If you can relate, we’ve got some bad news: Christmas and Thanksgiving aren’t the only annual excuses to feast.

In fact, according to foodie sites such as foodimentary.com and thenibble.com, there’s a “food holiday” for every day of the year. Many days are even devoted to more than one treat.

Are they official? Far from it. Most food holidays are the result of overzealous PR firms or internet whimsy, so you won’t get a federally mandated day off to properly observe, say, Animal Crackers Day (April 18). Mind you, there’s also no need to give presents, deck the halls or dress up — just chow down or drink up. We’ve tracked down a few of the more esoteric and entertaining food holidays. “Celebrate” in moderation.

National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1): Arriving on such an appropriate date, Bloody Mary Day is one of the few food holidays frequently observed even by those who don’t know it exists. This savory concoction may not cure your hangover (as is often advertised), but it sure won’t hurt. As long as your New Year’s resolutions don’t involve alcohol or tomatoes, celebrate away — preferably with a brunch buffet worth of garnishes for extra padding.

National Pistachio Day (Feb. 26): Sometimes food holidays can serve a valuable purpose. If there’s one food that deserves an outreach effort, it’s the humble pistachio — the flavor that is to ice cream what anchovies are to pizza. Sure, somebody at the party might want some, but they’re always going to get overruled by the mint chocolate chip/cookies and cream majority. Still, these little nuts are high in protein, fiber and vitamin B6, so we’re rooting for an avocado-style renaissance. Mark your calendar.

National Turkey Neck Soup Day (March 30): Then again, maybe some foods are just obscure enough. We were sure that this occasion had its roots in some ancient European ceremony, but the earliest reference we could find was a 2009 announcement on foodimentary.com, which must have had a tight deadline for inventing holidays that day. By all means, indulge — or just have a turkey sandwich and call it close enough.

National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12): At least this one has a pedigree. Los Angeles did in fact host a National Grilled Cheese Competition each year in April from 2009 to 2014, with the final one held on April 12. For bonus local pride, you can jazz up your celebratory sandwich with a tomato slice: April just happens to be Florida Tomato Month.

National Apple Pie Day (May 13): If there’s a contender for the July 4 crown of Most Patriotic Day, it must be May 13, which celebrates both Mom (Mother’s Day) and apple pie. Take note: This is not the occasion to ask your Mom to make you an apple pie.

National Ketchup Day (June 5): This one was first introduced by foodimentary.com in 2013, but it at least has the blessing of Hunt’s Ketchup. That’s official enough for us. Call a temporary cease-fire in our great national “ketchup vs. catsup” debate, and use this solemn day to try ketchup on everything. Bacon! Ice cream! And, if you get on a roll, gingerbread cookies. (National Gingerbread Day is June 6.)

National Fortune Cookie Day (July 20): There’s some internet debate on which day to properly celebrate the popular Chinese takeout staple. Most sources claim July 20, while others say the “authentic” holiday is Sept. 13. Neither date has much to do with the snack in question, which isn’t that authentic to begin with: The modern version of the fortune cookie was created in the early 1900’s in California — not China.

National Toasted Marshmallow Day (Aug. 30): We’re not sure who originally proclaimed this dubious holiday, but we suspect it’s the same droll wit that coined National Soylent Green Day (April 1, according to foodimentary.com). There’s nothing like a nice, gooey marshmallow toasted over a crackling campfire — unless you’re doing it in the middle of the blazing summer.

National Key Lime Pie Day (Sept. 26): Whatever you say, internet. Sept. 26 doesn’t have much to do with Florida’s official state pie, which was designated as such on July 1, 2006. There’s also a Key Lime Festival each year in Key West over the July 4 weekend. As long as you’re serving it with plenty of whipped cream, we’ll take any excuse you give us for a second helping of dessert.

National Fluffernutter Day (Oct. 26): While there are several corners of the internet that are happy to promote fall’s most ubiquitous gourd in the form of National Pumpkin Day (Oct. 26) or Pumpkin Cheesecake Day (Oct. 21), we are personally sick of the flavor by Oct. 1 (National Pumpkin Spice Day). Let’s hear it instead for the shameless fluffernutter, a combination of peanut butter, marshmallow and white bread that doesn’t need to be made into a coffee flavoring because it’s already got enough sugar to wake you and anyone in earshot of your lip-smacking.

National Deviled Egg Day (Nov. 2): Yes, there’s a day to celebrate everybody’s default potluck dish. Epicureans were seasoning their hard-boiled eggs in a variety of ways as far back as ancient Roman times, so use today to elevate the party snack to main course status.

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day (Dec. 16): Otherwise known as “Why Not, You’ve Already Blown the Diet on Thanksgiving and You’re Going to Do It Again on Christmas Day.”