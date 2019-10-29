Field Day hires EZ Cater and The Catering Institute Leader as new Head of Restaurant Partnerships

Tracy Avolio joins enterprise-based, venture-backed firm to further drive restaurant value awareness.

Marina del Rey, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Local restaurant enterprise-marketing platform Field Day has announced they have hired Tracy Avolio to lead the company’s restaurant sales efforts, and drive brand awareness and engagement. Avolio served as vice president of The Catering Institute for eight years and was most recently catering leader with ezCater. Throughout her career, she has been focused on helping restaurant brands increase catering sales through training and certification programs.

Field Day works with large restaurant brands to understand their sales and marketing challenges and goals, and then aligns each objective with the solutions Field Day offers. Brand ambassadors employed by Field Day are tasked with driving brand awareness and excitement to targeted local businesses, so a navigational map is algorithmically developed highlighting which type of businesses to target within each assigned trade area.

“Having spent time with Tracy at several catering conferences, I quickly understood what an amazing, smart and knowledgeable person she is. I did some homework with others in the industry and realized even more how respected she is among her peers and the restaurant brands she has worked with,” said Field Day CEO Alex Nocifera. “She will fit into this new role because I believe we have a magic-in-a-bottle solution for big restaurant brands as we truly see that their largest barrier to drive more awareness and sales is simply getting out into their community. Tracy excels at providing solutions for restaurant brands who need catering sales support, and coupled with our enterprise suite of services, it’s a great partnership.”

Avolio’s primary responsibilities will be to help drive customer engagement within the brands Field Day already supports. Those large restaurant brands include Jason’s Deli, Schlotzsky’s, Fiesta Restaurant Group, Corner Bakery Café, and Chick-fil-A.

“I have been a big fan of Field Day since its inception. Being in the restaurant industry for 25 years, I know all too well the struggles that restaurant operators have finding the time, staffing resources or sales expertise within their teams to execute local store marketing and catering sales activities,” Avolio said. “Field Day is unique – and they are taking on a very difficult and demanding task. Their tenacity to provide the best is what makes them so special and valuable to the restaurant industry. My purpose and mission in this industry has always been to empower restaurants to take control of their business and realize strong sales results. My goal with Field Day remains the same. I believe strongly in the work Field Day does, and am honored to have the opportunity to join the team.”

Avolio got her start in restaurant catering with Boston Market in 2003. Prior to Boston Market, she served in sales and marketing roles with both Ruby’s and Landry’s Seafood. She is set to begin her new position with Field Day on Oct. 1, 2019.

About Field Day

Field Day was founded in 2017 with the mission to empower multi-unit brands with the data, tools and people to dramatically improve their local field marketing efforts. The company is revolutionizing the way brands discover, activate, and measure field marketing, providing the first software-enabled field marketing solution for multi-unit brands to activate the last mile. For more information, visit http://www.fielddayapp.io.

Contact:

Valerie Killifer

valeriekillifer@gmail.com

502-216-4670