Fazoli’s Makes Its Highly Awaited DeKalb County Debut in Fort Payne

The nation’s largest Italian QSR brand will open its doors on Gault Avenue on April 26

Fort Payne, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Fort Payne community is about to get its first taste of iconic Italian flavors and delicious, famous breadsticks when Fazoli’s opens its doors next week!

On Tuesday, April 26, DeKalb County will welcome its very first Fazoli’s at 2609 Gault Ave. N. The new 3,600-square-foot restaurant will serve Fazoli’s signature menu of premium Italian dishes and hot, fresh breadsticks. This opening marks the first Fazoli’s in Fort Payne and the fourth in Alabama.

What: Fazoli’s is opening its first Fort Payne restaurant

When: Tuesday, April 26

Where: 2609 Gault Ave. N.

“The DeKalb County community has been eagerly waiting for a Fazoli’s to call their own,” said Owner Dallas Poe. “Our new restaurant is close to several Fort Payne schools, so we have no doubt that Fazoli’s will quickly stand out as the go-to destination for locals to enjoy Fast. Fresh. Italian. served at an incredible value in a family-friendly environment. We can’t wait to officially open our doors and start sharing Fazoli’s craveable Italian flavors and buttery breadsticks with everyone in Fort Payne and surrounding areas on Tuesday!”

Fazoli’s is still seeking additional talented individuals to join its Fort Payne team. To learn more about Fazoli’s career opportunities, visit fazolis.jobs .

Fort Payne’s first Fazoli’s will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information about Fazoli’s or to view the full menu, visit fazolis.com or follow the new location on Facebook .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Fazoli’s was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

