Fazoli’s Makes Its Highly Anticipated Return, Bringing Its Renowned Innovative Menu Back to Morristown

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain to celebrate grand opening Sept. 10

Morristown, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s will serve up its premium Italian recipes in Morristown when America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain opens its doors on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Located at 4362 Erica Greene Circle, the new restaurant will serve up fresh, made-to-order Italian favorites at a great value, along with the brand’s famous signature breadsticks.

Fazoli’s will celebrate its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce starting at 4:30 p.m. Proud and excited to be a part of the Morristown community, Fazoli’s will also donate $500 to the Lakeway Area Habitat for Humanity.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Fazoli’s back to Morristown,” said Odus Mundy, owner of K&R Italian Corporation, a long-time Fazoli’s franchisee. “Nothing beats Fazoli’s and our signature breadsticks, which is why the community has been clamoring for its return. Fazoli’s offers such a special experience with its family-friendly atmosphere, and we can’t wait to start servings our craveable food to everyone in the area. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community and creating new Fazoli’s fans in Morristown.”

This is K&R Italian Corporation’s fifth Fazoli’s restaurant, with other locations in Cleveland, Chattanooga and LaFollette, Tenn., and Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.

Morristown’s new Fazoli’s will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. This will be the 17th Fazoli’s in Tennessee and the 217th system-wide. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com