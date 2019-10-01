Fazoli’s Continues Expansion Throughout Missouri, Introducing a New Restaurant to Sedalia

America’s largest premium QSR Italian restaurant signs franchise agreement to bring its premium Italian dishes to Missouri

Sedalia, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, the brand known for serving up premium Italian recipes at a great value, is continuing its commitment to record-breaking expansion.

President and CEO Carl Howard announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Franchisee Joshua Kroeger of Kroeger Enterprises, LLC, to bring two new Fazoli’s restaurants to Missouri, starting with a location in Sedalia. The agreement anticipates that it will open in early 2020.

“We can’t wait to bring Fazoli’s to the area,” Kroeger said. “Sedalia is on the verge of major growth and expansion and I’m proud to be a business owner helping the town grow. It’s the perfect time to introduce Fazoli’s to the community. There’s nothing else like it in the area. Its fresh, innovative menu items and great value can’t be beat. We are looking forward to sharing Fazoli’s delicious food and signature breadsticks with new fans in the area. Fazoli’s is exactly what Sedalia needs right now.”

Kroeger’s business partner, Allison Bauml, grew up going to Fazoli’s and was a huge fan of the brand’s fresh take on the classic Italian favorites, and of course, their signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s innovative menu is what first attracted the duo to franchise with the brand. Bauml will be the key operator of the new Fazoli’s location.

“We’re excited to expand our brand footprint to Sedalia, especially with Kroeger leading the way,” Howard said. “We can’t wait to introduce Fazoli’s premium menu and unparalleled service to the community. We have no doubt the amazing people of Sedalia will be avid Fazoli’s fans. We are excited to welcome them to the Fazoli’s family.”

For others looking to join the Fazoli’s family as a franchisee, the brand is offering one of the best franchise incentives on the planet. Seeking multi-unit operators across the U.S. to join its growing, successful franchise network, the new incentive program offers a guaranteed savings of at least $125,000 for franchisees developing at least three locations. Franchisees developing more than five locations will save over $200,000. For more information about franchise opportunities visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

