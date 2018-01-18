Fazoli’s Closes 2017 With 57 Franchise Sales Records And Signing Of Six New Development Agreements

America’s Largest Elevated Quick Service Italian Chain Continues Aggressive Expansion in 2018

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s today announced extraordinary year-end achievements for 2017 with the signing of six new development agreements to develop a total of 15 new restaurants nationwide and the opening of five restaurants, most recently in Connecticut, Texas, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. On the heels of 57 franchise sales records set in 2017, the franchise owned Fazoli’s locations closed out December with a 5.1% increase in same store sales and a 2.5% increase in guest traffic.

Not slowing down in 2018, the brand has eight new restaurant openings slated for the first two quarters of the year, in markets such as San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Tampa, and Columbus, Georgia, with plans to open several additional locations throughout the remainder of 2018. Fazoli’s most recent franchise agreement signings include:

Three units in Atlanta, Georgia

Three units in Detroit, Michigan

Three units in greater Portland, Oregon

Single unit in Mobile, Alabama

Single unit in Prattville, Alabama

“It’s been an incredible year for Fazoli’s as we expanded the brand across the country and our franchisees continued to see increased same-store sales growth,” said Carl Howard, president and chief executive officer of Fazoli’s. “We also invested back into the brand through our multi-million dollar restaurant renovations and the premium enhancements made to our menu. From our continued culinary innovations to our unlimited breadsticks and elevated table service, Fazoli’s provides both guests and franchisees a value second to none in the elevated quick service industry.”

As part of the brand refresh last year, Fazoli’s remodeled nine of its locations with a new, contemporary look and feel, including a modern interior redesign featuring communal tables and Wi-Fi bars. In addition, the company introduced an upgraded menu using premium ingredients and offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage, and Brownie Gelato Sundae.

As a testament to its success, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing nearly three times the industry average growth rate with new franchised restaurants continually setting new systemwide records. With nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join its successful franchise network, and is targeting new growth in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Texas. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ownafazolis.com or call 1-800-446-4368.

About Fazoli’s

With approximately 220 restaurants, Fazoli’s is America’s largest Italian elevated quick service chain, serving freshly prepared entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of the New York Post’s five breakout fast casual restaurants and a Fast Casual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

