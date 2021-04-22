Farmer Boys to Sponsor Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Virtual Children’s Day Event for Ninth Year

The Annual Free-To-The-Public Event Will Take Place Virtually April 30 – May 7

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, will once again sponsor Loma Linda University’s Hospital 36th Annual Children’s Day. Adapted with COVID-19 precautions in mind, the 2021 event will be completely virtual and available to the public via free registration from April 30 through May 7. Farmer Boys has proudly sponsored and participated in the event for the past 8 years and recently announced ongoing year-round support for LLUCH.

Guests can register for the event for free at www.lluch.org/childrensday through May 7 to watch a comprehensive program of video resources and content that fit LLUCH’s mission of providing children with non-threatening exposure to a hospital setting. Families and children are invited to register for the event and participate in the various video activities designed to ease nervousness about being in a hospital. The video classes include a Teddy Bear check-up and immunization clinic, pretend finger casting, “doc for a day,” a Show & Tell with Dr. Hayes’ venomous animals, fire safety, safe kids, and other Loma Linda University Health Department video content providing educational experiences for children. Farmer Boys will also be involved through a behind the scenes video demonstration showcasing the making of the concept’s popular Big Cheese® burger.

“After forgoing last year’s Children’s Day due to the onset of the pandemic, we are very excited to sponsor the first ever virtual Children’s Day with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys. “It is an honor to be part of this event that provides support for local children and families in Riverside and beyond.”

Since launching its fundraiser partnership in 2000, Farmer Boys has raised and donated over $1,100,000 to LLUCH, and every dollar collected has been used to provide world-class clinical care and outreach programs to children in San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo, and Mono counties.

