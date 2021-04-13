Farmer Boys Announces Free Anniversary Tattoo

Superfans Will Receive Free Burgers For A Year For Getting a Permanent Farmer Boys Tattoo And All Guests Will Receive Temporary Tattoos

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is commemorating its 40th anniversary by tattooing brand enthusiasts. Farmer Boys is partnering with West Hollywood tattoo shop, The Honorable Society and Rockin Ink Tattoo in Las Vegas, to give the brand’s most dedicated fans tattoos to memorialize the forty-year milestone.

Farmer Boys enthusiasts can choose from three permanent color designs measuring 2 inches by 2 inches. Superfans who get inked will be entitled to free Farmer Boys burgers for a year. To sign up, guests must visit https://www.farmerboys.com/40th-anniversary-free-tattoo-promotion/ by May 21, 2021. The free anniversary tattoo is open to anyone over 18.

For a limited time, Farmer Boys will also distribute temporary tattoos at participating locations. The anniversary-themed temporary tattoos highlight Farmer Boys’ ongoing commitment to farm fresh food. The temporary tattoos include a code to unlock a 40th anniversary offer in the Very Important Farmer (VIF) Loyalty Club app.

“As we reflect on the last 40 years, we are overjoyed with the memories we have created with our loyal guests, franchisees, and team members” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “We are celebrating this milestone by offering our Superfans the opportunity to pay homage to Farmer Boys and get free burgers for a year! Everyone can join the celebration, even those looking for a less permanent – but equally delicious – way to display their loyalty.”

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts for new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

About The Honorable Society

Founded in West Hollywood in 2009 by Marco Cerretelli, the Honorable Society has established itself as a mainstay of Los Angeles tattooing. Serving as a host to dozens of domestic and international artists, the Honorable Society offers an eclectic style variety, and has been recognized as one of the best tattoo shops in Los Angeles by Timeout LA, Racked Los Angeles, Inked Magazine and most importantly by the countless customers they’ve served over the past decade. For more information visit www.thehonorablesociety.com .

About Rockin Ink Tattoo

Located inside the newly renovated Westgate Hotel & Casino in the north tower, Rockin Ink Tattoo is a modern, professional addition to the tattoo scene in Las Vegas, NV. The shop is home to a hand selected and versatile group of the country’s most talented tattoo artists and piercers and features an ever-changing gallery of original artwork from some of the most notable Las Vegas valleys artists. For more information visit www.rockininktattoocompany.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations

hannah@ajendapr.com

650-922-4936

The post Farmer Boys Announces Free Anniversary Tattoo first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.