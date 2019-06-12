Experience Uniquely Crafted Burger & Bordeaux Wine Pairings as Part of Del Frisco’s Grille Limited-Time Menu

New Burger Creations Designed to Pair with Bordeaux Wines at Restaurants Nationwide Through July 2

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Del Frisco’s Grille, the new American bar and grill known for its vibrant ambiance, presents a specially-curated “Burgers & Bordeaux” menu that pairs three well-regarded wines from France with three newly introduced burger dishes at all U.S. locations for a limited time.

Wine selections from Bordeaux were hand-picked to represent the two zones of southwest France split by the Gironde River – Left Bank and Right Bank. Both are known for producing top-quality wine with unique flavor profiles. A selection from the White Region is part of the offerings as well, which was selected as it only represents 10 percent of all Bordeaux wines.

Each of the three wines is paired with its burger counterpart to serve as the perfect complement, enhancing the flavors of each dish more than what guests would otherwise experience. The following custom menu features the three burger and wine pairings, available at all locations, as well as the reason why each pairing results in ultimate satisfaction:

The Blanc Burger: The Blanc, comprised of a turkey burger, pear mostarda, brie, roasted garlic aioli and arugula on a toasted brioche bun Wine: Chateau Peyrat, Graves Blanc (White Region) Why They’re Paired: The silky, citrusy notes of this white Bordeaux complement the lightness of the turkey and the richness of the brie.

The Château Burger: The Château, comprised of 6-oz. house-ground filet mignon, goat cheese, tomato jam, caramelized onions and roasted garlic aioli spring mix on a toasted brioche bun Wine: Chateau Tour Bayard, Montagne-Saint Émilion (Right Bank) Why They’re Paired: The dark fruit notes of this bold, earthy Bordeaux contrasts with the acidity of the tomato jam and the bold flavors of black garlic and goat cheese.

The Légende Burger: The Légende, comprised of 6-oz. house-ground filet mignon, wild mushrooms, raclette, black garlic aioli, truffle vinaigrette and arugula on a toasted Kaiser roll Wine: Légende by Domaines Baron de Rothschild, Médoc (Left Bank) Why They’re Paired: This rich, refined Bordeaux is the perfect balancing act with our boldest burger, complementing the pungent, creamy raclette and truffle notes.



“Bordeaux has long been regarded as one of the most well-respected wine regions in the world and we invite everyone to experience our featured offerings with our new burgers for a fun, unique and unexpected pairing,” said Brandon Coleman III, President of Del Frisco’s Grille. “Our restaurants allow guests to enjoy learning more about French wines in an elegant and lively atmosphere.”

Guests may order the new burger and wine offerings available at Del Frisco’s Grille a la carte or as part of a specially priced pairing, which are available for both lunch and dinner service.

Experience the new “Burgers and Bordeaux” pairings for a limited time at any Del Frisco’s Grille location nationwide. For further information or to make a reservation, please visit DelFriscosGrille.com.

About Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco’s Grille is a stylish, modern restaurant with a vibrant ambiance where life is celebrated around the table. Boasting premium American classics infused with fresh, seasonal ingredients, the Grille’s thoughtful menu features Del Frisco’s Prime, hand-cut steaks and craveable, shareable dishes such as the signature Cheesesteak Eggrolls. With an award-winning yet accessible wine list and hand-crafted cocktails, Del Frisco’s Grille takes guests through a social culinary journey with each experience, no matter the occasion. Del Frisco’s Grille currently has 23 locations nationwide.

Media Contact:

Adam Belmont

646-277-1294

dfrgpr@icrinc.com