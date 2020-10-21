Enjoy a Spook-tacular Treat this Halloween with a Kids Eat Free Deal from TooJay’s Deli

Special offer is available for dine-in and takeout October 29 through November 1

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) This Halloween there are no tricks, only treats, at TooJay’s Deli. From Thursday, October 29 through Sunday, November 1, little ghosts and goblins age 12 and under may order one free meal from the kid’s menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites with the purchase of each adult entrée. This special holiday offer does not include beverages and cannot be combined with any other offers. To redeem, guests must show the required coupon .

Kid’s menu favorites include a hamburger, Jr. Tuna Melt, Chicken Salad Chop Chop, Mac & Cheese and more. All lunch and dinner meals offer a choice of two sides, including crispy carrot sticks with Ranch dressing, Mandarin oranges, chocolate pudding, red grapes, French fries and apple sauce, plus a famous TooJay’s mini black & white cookie for dessert. This offer is available for dine-in and takeout and is not valid for curbside or online orders.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements. They continue to be leaders in safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests can also enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli

Contact:

Kimberly Rodriguez

Pierson Grant Public Relations

krodriguez@piersongrant.com

The post Enjoy a Spook-tacular Treat this Halloween with a Kids Eat Free Deal from TooJay's Deli first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.