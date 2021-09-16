Enjoy the Flavors of Fall with New Seasonal Menu Items at la Madeleine

Pumpkin Iced Cookies, Caramel Apple Danish, Caramel Apple Cider and Pumpkin Spiced Latte now available at popular French neighborhood café

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) There’s simply no better way to enjoy the joie de vivre (joy of living) than with the warm taste of fall at la Madeleine French Café .

As the leaves start to fall, guests can cozy up in their local la Madeleine, at home or on-the-go while enjoying these seasonal items featuring fan-favorite flavors:

Pumpkin Iced Cookies – Sugar cookies with a festive, orange pumpkin iced decoration.Available in a single ($2.69) or three-pack ($7.29).

Caramel Apple Danish – Apple butter filled croissant with a light caramel drizzle.

– Apple butter filled croissant with a light caramel drizzle. Caramel Apple Cider – Regular ($2.99) or large ($3.49).

– Regular ($2.99) or large ($3.49). Pumpkin Spiced Latte – Regular ($2.99) or large ($3.49).

The popular French café also offers a variety of comforting classics that are perfect for the colder months, such as its famous Tomato Basil, Country Potato and rich French Onion soups.

For more information or to view the full menu, visit lamadeleine.com .

In the middle of a busy life, la Madeleine is a little piece of France you can call your own.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine French Bakery & Café is a convenient daily escape for guests. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, pastas, handmade French patisserie and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display and a space to call your own. In 2019, la Madeleine ranked as the #2 Baked Goods Franchise by Entrepreneur, and Sandelman ranked the company #1 for Availability of Indulgent Items, #2 Sandwich Chain, and #3 for Attractive and Inviting Restaurants. La Madeleine was also just ranked one of the Top Franchisees of 2021 by Entrepreneur. To learn more about la Madeleine’s franchise opportunities, visit lamadeleine.com/franchise . La Madeleine operates more than 86 corporate and franchise bakeries in nine states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. For more information, visit lamadeleine.com and follow la Madeleine on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

