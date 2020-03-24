Enhance Your Takeout Menu with Golden Malted Waffles – The #1 Waffles for Restaurants & Hotels

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Enhance your takeout menu with Golden Malted Waffles. From great-tasting to-go menu items like chicken and waffle sandwiches to Belgian Waffles for breakfast- it’s cost effective and easy for any restaurant to add Golden Malted Fresh Baked Waffles to their takeout menu.

With Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, commercial waffle irons are provided on-loan at absolutely no cost when used with their Waffle Mixes.