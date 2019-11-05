Emmet’s Social Table Salutes Local Veterans and Troops with a Free Meal on Veterans Day AND the Sunday Before

Waxhaw, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Emmet’s Social Table, which took the area by storm more than a year ago with its unique dining experience and continues to receive rave reviews daily, is showing its commitment to community by honoring local veterans and troops with a free meal on Veterans Day (Monday, November 11, 2019). In addition, the acclaimed brand will start the salute early and offer a free meal on the Sunday before (Sunday, November 10, 2019).

“Our goal is always to be a positive member of the Waxhaw community and surrounding areas. We are honored to be able to offer this token of gratitude to all whom served or continue to serve,” said Dan Giroux, Managing Partner of Emmet’s Social Table. “Our country’s military is near and dear to our hearts and their commitment to protecting our freedom is appreciated every single day. This is just our small way of saying ‘Thank You’.”

Emmet’s Social Table’s military guests can enjoy a different type of dining and a menu – including a special gluten-free version — that features smaller dishes designed to share. Emmet’s American Style Tapas include offerings from the garden to the kitchen and from the land and sea. The atmosphere is perfect for a group of friends, family and acquaintances to dine together over shareable dishes while enjoying creative cocktails, craft beer and great wine that stimulates conversation.

Emmet’s Social Table offer of a free meal to veterans and troops is valid during its business hours (11:30 am to 9:30 pm) on Monday, November 11, 2019 and 11:30 – 9 on Sunday, November 10. The offer consists of FREE tapas with the purchase of a drink and its maximum discount per military guest is $15.

Emmet’s also offers a 10 percent discount on food purchases to its military guests every day.

About Emmet’s Social Table

Located in a turn of the 19th century former Cotton Mill, Emmet’s Social Table is bringing a new type of dining experience to the area. The Small Plates, or American Style Tapas concept is one designed around guests sharing multiple rounds of food, allowing for different flavor experiences in just one dining experience. There is plenty of space to relax and enjoy a throwback craft cocktail, local draft, or a glass of wine. Whether in our spacious bar area, dining room, or out on the large front patio featuring a 10-seat fire pit, plenty of smaller tables, and our “Social Table” that seats 16 guests from one or multiple parties.

Media Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Emmet’s Social Table

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com