Eataly to Terminate Relationship With Chef Mario Batali Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

After sexual misconduct allegations against Mario Batali emerged Sunday night on "60 Minutes," Eataly confirmed Monday that Batali has had no direct involvement with the Italian market and food hall since December 2017 and that the company is in the process of a full separation from the chef.

"We have initiated a process to compel the divestiture of his small, minority interest in Eataly USA," wrote Chris Giglio, a spokesperson for the Italian food emporium in an email. According to Tribune's sister-publication The Daily Meal, Batali-branded products were pulled from Eataly's shelves in December. (Target and Walmart similarly followed suit.)

Batali, a celebrity chef and restaurateur, was accused of decades of sexual misconduct last December by nine women. He apologized at the time, according to the New York Daily News, and said that what the women described "does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted." At the time, Batali issued an apology-of-sorts which included a recipe for cinnamon rolls attached. The effort was lampooned on social media.

In Sunday's "60 Minutes" segment, an unnamed woman accused Batali of drugging and sexually assaulting her at The Spotted Pig, a New York restaurant he invested in that was owned by Ken Friedman, a restaurateur also accused of sexual assault, which Friedman "vehemently denies." Batali issued a statement that also "vehemently denied" that he sexually assaulted the woman interviewed on "60 Minutes."

A statement from B&B Hospitality Group, which managed Batali's restaurants, called the accounts "chilling and deeply disturbing," and said that the company's partnership with Batali was ending.

"We had taken a number of steps in the last six months to separate Mr. Batali from the business, including immediately removing him from any operations this past December and asking Ms. (Nancy) Silverton and Ms. (Lidia) Bastianich to take on business-wide leadership roles and responsibilities," the statement says. "We remain focused on two priorities: ensuring that our employees work with equal opportunity and freedom from discrimination; and continuing to give our guests amazing dining experiences."

