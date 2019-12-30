Eat Lighter in the New Year at TooJay’s Deli

“Deliciously” Lite Menu at TooJay’s Deli features more than 200 entrées under 600 calories

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) It’s easier than ever before to enjoy lighter dishes without sacrificing delicious flavors in the New Year with TooJay’s Deliciously Lite Menu. With more than 200 entrées under 600 calories, the special menu is perfect for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions.

Among the wide variety of TooJay’s Deliciously Lite Menu entrée options are the classic comforts of Shepherd’s Pie (550 calories), Greek Salad with Pita Bread (410 calories), Choose Too Pastrami with Chicken Noodle Soup (490), Cheddar Cheese Omelette with Potatoes (580 calories) and Crock of French Onion Soup and House Salad with Lite Italian Dressing (295 calories).

For a complete list of lite entrées and full details, visit TooJays.com/lite.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s serves guests at 30 restaurants in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Collier County, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received the 2019 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich Shop and Best Dessert from The Palm Beach Post, the 2018 Best of the Menu Tracker for its Nova Latkes from Nation’s Restaurant News, the 2019 and 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida, the 2019 and 2018 Dining Award for Best Deli from Orlando Magazine.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com. Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli.

