Eat, Drink and Be Merry DOLLARITA This December at Applebee’s

Applebee’s Puts a New Spin on the Iconic DOLLARITA Just in Time for the Holidays

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The most wonderful time of the year has finally arrived. The crisp feel of the air, the smell of cookies, the joy of spending time with friends and family … and the happiness that comes from getting a dollar drink at Applebee’s. Yep, you better believe it. Applebee’s® latest Neighborhood Drink of the Month is here! Starting today, and for the rest of December, participating Applebee’s locations across the country are serving up the Merry DOLLARITA to help you say ho, ho, ho.

Served in a 10-ounce mug, the Merry DOLLARITA is a cheery blend of tequila, triple sec, lime juice and the popular seasonal flavor of pomegranate. This dollar drink has the perfect seasonal twist to get you into the spirit, and will make you wish you had written down a request for an endless supply on this year’s family gift list.

“Come on in and deck the halls with Applebee’s Merry DOLLARITA this month,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We are spreading the holiday cheer with an unbeatable holiday bargain that keeps giving back all month long. It’s time to eat, drink and be merry!”

Price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

