Dot It Names Keri Smith New Acting President

Arlington, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Keri Smith has been named the new Acting President of Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment. Smith previously served as Dot It’s Director of Operations where she oversaw the day-to-day operations of purchasing, production, and distribution. Smith, in her role as Director of Operations, developed and streamlined operational procedures, implemented cost-saving process modifications, and oversaw audits and compliance at Dot It’s two manufacturing plants. She has served as Director of Operations since 2011 and has worked for Dot It for more than ten years.

Smith comments, “It is both a privilege and an honor to be named Acting President of Dot It. I am looking forward to contributing to the strategic initiatives of the organization, working with our leadership team and employees to continue to Make Restaurant Life Easy for our customers.”

Prior to serving as Director of Operations, Smith held the position of Customer Service Coordinator from 2010-2011. She was hired by Dot It in 2008 as a Customer Service Representative.

Smith received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2008 and a Master of Business Administration in 2015. Smith has completed The Dale Carnegie training courses in Skills for Success (2016) and Leadership Training for Managers (2017).

Smith follows in the footsteps of Dot It’s long-time President, Gary Cooper, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

“Gary built a legacy and culture at Dot It based on innovation, positivity, and personal and professional growth,” states Smith, “and I intend to honor him by upholding and building upon those same ideals.”

For questions related to this article, please direct them to hr@dotit.com.

About Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment is a specialized restaurant distributor headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Founded in 1984, Dot It’s mission is to make restaurant life easy for restaurant owners and franchise operators. We source, print, stock, pack and ship all of a restaurant’s branded products and restaurant supplies to all of their locations. This includes all front-of-house and back-of-house products that don’t fit into broadline distribution, such as labels, signage, menus, bounce back offers, business cards, and apparel. Visit Dot It online at www.DotIt.com.

