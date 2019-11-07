The Dolly Llama Joins Forces with DCV Franchise Group to Franchise Nationwide

Los Angeles-Based Dessert Waffle Concept Sets Sights On Widening Reach Beyond Southern California

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The Dolly Llama, the popular waffle concept that currently dominates the Los Angeles dessert-scene with its own unique take on Hong Kong’s iconic Bubble Waffle, recently signed with DCV Franchise Group as its franchising partner to expand the unique and exciting brand to major media markets across the country.

“The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where customers from all walks of life can enjoy authentic, hand-crafted waffles & ice cream in a cool, hip, unique, and most importantly, fun environment,” said Eric Shomof, Co-Founder. “Having proven ourselves by dominating the ice cream & waffle scene in one of the most competitive markets in the country, Los Angeles, we are thrilled to be working with DCV to continue to grow and expand the concept into other major U.S. markets.”

The brand has distinctively engineered a business for a modern market and established three different franchising models to accommodate a range of store footprints. This versatility is an especially attractive detail to operators looking to franchise multiple units in more than one format to cater to different audiences.

Brick-and-Mortar: The Brick & Mortar store model, which ranges from 1200 – 2000 sq feet, has a specific layout designed for efficiently producing the entire The Dolly Llama menu and properly displaying logos and branding to maximize presentation and The Dolly Llama’s merchandising Brand Standards. The full menu is available in this model along with a dining room and ample seating for all guests.

Kiosk: The Kiosk model mirrors the aesthetic of a Brick-and-Mortar location, and offers the full menu, but can be scaled to the atmosphere. The standard Dolly Llama Kiosk is 250-300 sq ft and the most suitable model for food courts or smaller locations that share a common seating area or outside venue such as a park.

Mobile Trailer: The Food Trailer model is a mobile kitchen where all cooking, storing and preparation equipment is designed inside a health department approved food trailer that can be located at strategic locations. This model is ideal for bringing The Dolly Llama's menu to events, parties, and festivals, while further generating brand awareness.

“We see the brand’s potential for servicing everyday guests through brick-and-mortar business while also being a vendor at events. The range of franchise models opens that door for operators wanting to expand their reach in the marketplace,” says Larry Schwartz, Partner at DCV Franchise Group. “This additional revenue stream option sets The Dolly Llama apart from other dessert franchises out there.”

The Southern California concept was established in 2017 as a destination for families, shoppers, students, and tourists of all ages, and has since established itself as the hottest dessert destination in Los Angeles with an iconic logo and unparalleled aesthetic flair. The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The Dolly Llama also caters to artistic and creative individuals who apply a recreational and indulgent mindset to their dessert selections, and customers are encouraged to “go nuts” with endless topping combinations.

The four unique waffle styles, OG Liege Waffle, Waffle Stick, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr, are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, waffle sticks, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu. Signature Shakes are another brand staple. The Dolly Llama also periodically introduces chef-curated and customer-inspired limited-time creations released in conjunction with holidays.

The Dolly Llama currently operates four locations in greater Los Angeles. For more information about franchising with The Dolly Llama visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise . To stay up to date with The Dolly Llama news and announcements follow the brand on Instagram @thedollyllama_la and Facebook @TheDollyLlamaLA .

About The Dolly Llama



The Dolly Llama was founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and Samuel Baroux, an acclaimed European entrepreneur and restaurateur who wanted to bring his passion for food and dessert to the states. The name was inspired by a real llama Baroux encountered on a farm in the South of France, as a way to tie in some nostalgia from his home country. Since its inception in 2017, The Dolly Llama has dominated LA’s waffle scene with its own unique take on the Bubble Waffle, Hong Kong’s #1 street food in addition to Dolly Llama Shakes, Waffle Sticks, and OG Waffles and aims to prove that all waffles don’t need syrup. The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in Downtown Los Angeles (611 S. Spring St), Koreatown (273 S. Western Ave), Northridge (9301 Tampa Ave), and Sherman Oaks (14545 Ventura Blvd). For more information visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com .

