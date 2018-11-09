Dog Haus Opens Second Illinois Location in Decatur on February 10th

Acclaimed Gourmet Hot Dog, Sausage and Burger Concept to Welcome Community to the Haus with Free Hot Dog on Saturday, February 10th

Decatur, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus, the celebrated craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, will open its next franchise location in Decatur, Illinois on February 10th. Located at 4405 Route 36 East, this will be franchisee Goalz Restaurant Group’s second location with the brand, which was founded in 2010 by Partners Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz, and André Vener to recapture the nostalgic childhood experience of eating a hot dog. To commemorate its arrival in the Decatur area, Goalz Restaurant Group will invite locals to swing by for a free Haus Dog on Saturday, February 10th. Additionally, Goalz is partnering with the Salvation Army Pantry and The Good Samaritan Inn, as well as local schools Eisenhower High School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

“We are thrilled to finally be opening Dog Haus in Decatur, and we can’t wait to share the excitement with residents during our Free Haus Dog Day on February 10th,” said David Clark, vice president of operations for Goalz Restaurant Group. “We know that Decatur residents will love Dog Haus because of our top quality delicious tasting food and our passion for giving back to the local community.”

As part of its introduction to the community and its surroundings, guests can stop by from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 10th to enjoy a free Haus Dog from a selection of Dog Haus’ seven signature hot dog creations featuring signature all beef, hormone- and antibiotic-free dogs with no added nitrates, served up on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Options include fan favorites like Sooo Cali, with wild arugula, avocado, tomato, and spicy basil aioli; Downtown Dog, featuring a smoked bacon wrapped dog topped with caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup; and Chili Idol, an all beef dog topped with haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce and onions.

In addition to Haus Dogs, Dog Haus’ full menu includes gourmet sausages, burgers, corn dogs, a fried chicken sandwich, sides, beer, cocktails and shakes. Sausage favorites include The Fonz, which partners a spicy Italian sausage with pastrami and cheddar cheese sauce; and Das Brat, which features a bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard. All sausages are nitrate-free and made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics – never-ever­ – in in one-of-a-kind creations like The Freiburger®, with white American cheese, fries, haus slaw, fried egg and mayo; and Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. The Bad Mutha Clucka rounds out the menu offering guests a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch.

Lighter eaters and kids can indulge in smaller-sized portions – the hot dog slider is made with an all beef mini dog, haus made cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon; the cheeseburger slider has mayo, white American cheese and just the right amount of caramelized onions; and the corn dog slider features an all beef mini dog dipped in haus made root beer batter. Equal attention is paid to the quality-driven sides, like chili cheese tots or fries with haus made cheddar cheese sauce, haus chili and green onions; and beer-battered onion rings. Save room for dessert and finish off the meal with a salty caramel premium ice cream milkshake or soft serve.

Diners can complement their meals with a can of red or white wine, imbibe from a selection of draft and canned craft beer options or sip on hand-crafted cocktails. Each canned brew will be served in a Dog Haus koozie, a nod to backyard BBQs; alternatively, all those with a classic PBR craving can get their lager fix with a brown paper bag-wrapped can.

The fast-casual concept, designed to elevate the hot dog and burger-eating experience, serves up its quality meals within the contemporary aesthetic of a modern industrial space. After ordering at the counter, diners can grab a barstool at the communal tables, take a bench seat at one of the reclaimed wood and steel tables or step outside to the welcoming patio.

After Free Haus Dog Day, the new restaurant, located at 4405 Route 36 East, will be open for lunch and dinner daily with normal business hours of 10 a.m. until midnight. For more information call (217) 423-3646 or visit http://decatur.doghaus.com/.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and a one of a kind fried chicken sandwich. Founded by partners Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, three friends who share a passion for good food, creativity, quality and commitment to community, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim and national attention for its signature all beef dogs and hand crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich, all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. All dogs, sausages, burgers and the fried chicken sandwich are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Guests can choose from signature Haus creations or customize their own from a wide array of unique toppings. To chase it down, guests can select great craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites, and they can finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes or soft-serve ice cream. Open daily, Dog Haus currently has 27 locations open in 20 states with confirmed expansion of more than 450 franchise locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Goalz Restaurant Group

Goalz Restaurant Group was formed by four restaurant industry veterans who had a goal to start and develop their own company that would focus around helping others. Goalz Restaurant Group is currently scheduled to open 265 restaurants over the next few years across ten states, (NC, SC, GA, FL, LA, OH, CO, WY, KY, IL) and has additional plans to grow further.

