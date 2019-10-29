Dog Haus Announces Return of Turducken, Plus New Mixologist Collaboration Series, All Benefiting No Kid Hungry

Acclaimed craft casual concept teams up with celebrity mixologists and chefs to continue fight to help end childhood hunger

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dog Haus – the craft casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations – has teamed up with Phil Wills, celebrity mixologist, TV personality featured on Bar Rescue and founder of The Spirits In Motion – a.k.a. he’s a big deal – to debut its all-new Mixologist Collaboration Series in partnership with No Kid Hungry.

During the month of November, Dog Haus will introduce its first two limited-time cocktails, created by Wills, as part of the series. $1 of the purchase price from each specialty drink sold will be donated to the restaurant’s national charity partner No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America. Beginning Nov. 1, guests at Dog Haus Biergarten locations with full bars will have the opportunity to enjoy the Flux Capacitor, made with tequila, blackberry, mint, lime, simple syrup and jalapeño, and all Biergarten locations nationwide will offer the Funky Town Shandy, concocted using lager, sprite, passionfruit and lemongrass.

“The Mixologist Collaboration Series gives celebrity bartenders an opportunity to share their individual take on libations with a wider audience,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “Phil has a long-established relationship with Dog Haus and we couldn’t be more excited to have him kick off the series with these two delicious cocktails. And while we will continue to provide these one-of-a-kind food and drink options, our focus remains on our charitable efforts to help support children in need.”

“I’m honored and excited to partner with Dog Haus for this unique and seriously badass Mixologist Collaboration Series,” Wills said. “I was an original bartender for the very first Dog Haus Biergarten in 2011. The brand has come a long way since then and I’m proud to still be a part of it.”

To add to the excitement, Dog Haus is continuing its 2019 No Kid Hungry Chef Collaboration Series by adding the magic of Thanksgiving to its November menu with the return of its Turducken.

Expertly crafted by Dog Haus Würstmacher and TV personality Adam Gertler, Turducken tops a turducken sausage with turkey gravy, Haus slaw and crispy fried onions, all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The craft casual concept will donate $1 of the purchase price from every Turducken sold to No Kid Hungry.

“There’s no better way to enjoy all the flavors of Thanksgiving in one bite than with the Turducken, which encapsulates everyone’s favorites into one delicious meal,” Gertler said. “The Turducken, back by popular demand, pairs perfectly with both of November’s specialty cocktails. So we are thrilled for it to make its return, while we continue to raise money for No Kid Hungry.”

Turducken, Flux Capacitor and Funky Town Shandy will only be available during the month of November. While Turducken will be available at all Dog Haus locations, Flux Capacitor and Funky Town Shandy will only be available at Dog Haus Biergarten locations. Future libations will be crafted by celebrity mixologists Mia Mastoianni and Lisamarie Joyce.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com