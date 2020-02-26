Dog Haus and Phil Wills Stir Things Up in March

Acclaimed craft casual concept continues to raise funds for No Kid Hungry with two new limited-time cocktails

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus – named MenuMasters “Menu Trendsetter” by Nation’s Restaurant News – is teaming up with Phil Wills, founder of The Spirits in Motion and celebrity mixologist featured regularly on Bar Rescue, to create a truly unique cocktail experience.

To kick off Dog Haus’ 2020 celebrity Mixologist Collaboration, Wills has crafted two one-of-a-kind cocktails: Secret Garden and Foolish Games. Secret Garden – available at all Dog Haus Biergarten locations – combines grapefruit, lime juice, orange juice, agave syrup, sparkling white wine and soda water into a slightly sweet and bitter cocktail garnished with fresh rosemary. To make Foolish Games, a tequila cocktail with a fruit and floral flavor blend accented by hints of savory spice, Wills brings together tequila blanco, raspberry, hibiscus, watermelon, lime, agave syrup, orange bitters, black pepper; salt rim, orange slice and lime garnish. Foolish Games is only available at Biergarten locations with full bars.

For each purchase of Secret Garden or Foolish Games now through April 30, Dog Haus will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry , which can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in America. Dog Haus’ Mixologist Collaboration will continue throughout the year with cocktails created by celebrity mixologists Rob Floyd, LisaMarie Joyce and Mia Mastroianni.

“Dog Haus is such an incredible brand to work with because they are fearless in their approach to create new menu items,” Wills said. “So, crafting new cocktails for the Mixologist Collaboration is a blast. Having freedom during creation results in a seriously delicious drink. Plus, the fact that a portion of the proceeds from these cocktails goes to such an incredible organization makes it that much better.”

The Secret Garden and Foolish Games cocktails will only be available through April 30. Luckily, Dog Haus and Wills will team up with another celebrity mixologist to craft two new cocktails benefitting No Kid Hungry for May and June.

“We are excited to bring the celebrity Mixologist Collaboration series back this year,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “Guests love getting the opportunity to try exclusive cocktails created by celebrity bar experts that would otherwise be hard for them to find. The mixologists also enjoy working with our brand to share their unique creations with a wider audience, all while helping No Kid Hungry. We are happy to have Phil kick off this year’s series and look forward to what the other kick-ass mixologists come up with in 2020.”

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Now, Dog Haus has more than 50 locations open nationwide, including 35 traditional restaurants and 20 special sites, with 20+ locations in development. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.