Dickey’s Fires Up the Pit in Cary, NC

The new location will open on Thursday, December 14

Cary, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location this Thursday, December 14 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. This Dickey’s location will be opened by Bill DeArmey.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving each and every guest authentic, Texas-style barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With new franchisees such as Bill DeArmey that truly love the brand, we can continue our growth and more importantly continue serving our guests delicious barbecue.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per guest.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

DeArmey, a former Dickey’s Barbecue Pit employee turned franchisee, opens his first location in North Carolina. After working in the store for a short six months, DeArmey decided it was time to open a location of his own. “I look forward to opening my first Dickey’s location and serving the residents of my community Dickey’s delicious, slow-smoked barbecue,” says DeArmey.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Cary is located at 1102 Parkside Main St., Cary, NC 27519. The phone number is 919-342-0212.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

