  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

De Blasio staffer says pizza from Chicago is better than NYC’s

From blog.scottspizzatours.com
De Blasio staffer says pizza from Chicago is better than NYC’s

De Blasio staffer says pizza from Chicago is better than NYC’s:

Pizza shouldn’t be controversial, but it sure is fun to distract our minds from the insane things happening in the real world!

Continue reading at Scott's Pizza Tours