Dang Good Burgers: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Closes Out 2018 with Burger Hall of “Dang!”

Dallas-based Better Burger Brand Spotlights Most Popular Taste to Try Creations, Offers Holiday Gift Card Incentive in End of Year Promotion Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the growing Dallas-based better burger franchise brand strives to provide the very best burger experience year-round but starting November 12, the company is giving Guests a reason to really say, “Dang!” The company is bringing back its annual roundup of the most popular burger builds from its Taste to Try series with the Burger Hall of “Dang!”® promotion. “Since we introduced our Taste to Try series, we have had a blast coming up with fun and delicious combinations for our fans. The Burger Hall of ‘Dang!’ has become a popular end of year treat where Guests can relive and re-experience all of their favorites from the previous years. These builds are the perfect way to warm up during the winter and the best break during the busy holiday shopping season,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes COO & President Michael Mabry. This year, the Burger Hall of “Dang!”® will include:

The Indulgent BBQ – half a pound of 100% fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef®, two slices of melted pepper jack cheese, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, golden fried onion strings, BBQ sauce and real mayo – all on a baked in-house bun.

The A-Wonderful – half a pound of 100% fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef®, melted American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions and A.1.® sauce on a freshly baked potato bun.

The Best Quesonario – quarter pound of 100% fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef® smothered in green chile queso and topped with fresh tomato, fried onion strings, jalapeño slices and a touch of mayo all on a non-GMO potato bun.

The Hamburdog – quarter pound of 100% fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef® topped with an all-beef hot dog, cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeños, fried onion strings, and ketchup.

The Well D'Onion – quarter pound of 100% fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef® topped with cheddar cheese, spicy ranch, lettuce, and onions done 3 ways- diced, grilled and fried.

The Farmer's Favorite – a black bean veggie burger wrapped in the brand's famous Iceburger style lettuce wrap topped with fresh avocados, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and spicy ranch.

The Lean Green – an all-natural turkey burger wrapped in the brand's famous Iceburger style lettuce wrap topped with Swiss cheese, avocado and BBQ sauce.

From November 12 to December 30, subscribers of MOOYAH's Rewards App will receive five bonus points for every Hall of 'Dang!' burger purchased. The burgers will also be featured in promotional advertising, marketing materials and on MOOYAH's social media platforms through the end of the year. However, like every Taste to Try burger build, these options are available year-round for MOOYAH Guests. In conjunction with the Burger Hall of "Dang!" promotion, MOOYAH is also offering Guests a reason to give burgers this holiday season. Between November 12 and December 30, Guests can get $5 off their food and drink order instantly for every $25 they spend on gift cards or receive a $5 off card that they can use on a future purchase. "Tis the season to give burgers," said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Vice President of Brand Natalie Anderson-Liu. "In that same spirit of giving, we are giving our loyal Guests an incentive to spread the burger love this holiday season by offering this $5 back promotion whenever they spend $25 at MOOYAH. Guests are able to treat themselves while giving to others. A true win-win." MOOYAH has found great success with their Taste to Try campaign, which features a new branded, customized recipe every few months. The campaign will return in January 2018 with more taste bud-thrilling combinations and innovative topping combinations. At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces. MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey's chocolate to Reese's, Oreo and more. For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers. For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com. About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH's non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyah.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.