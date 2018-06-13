Dads Eat Free at Arooga’s on Father’s Day

Free Meal for Dad With Purchase on June 17th

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Dads-we now have your answer when the kids ask where you want to go for Father’s Day: Arooga’s!

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is giving Dads the ultimate gift by giving him a free meal on Father’s Day when the fam springs for a meal of equal or greater value at participating Arooga’s locations 11am-9pm on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17, 2018 (offer excludes East Brunswick, NJ, Patchogue, NY, and Shelton, CT locations).

Dads deserve only the best, and Arooga’s is ready to give it to him by providing the ultimate sports dining experience, with a view of the World Cup from any seat in the house, over 40 beers on draft, and a menu chock full of awesome eats which include delicious wagyu burgers, fall of the bone ribs, and of course, Arooga’s award-winning wings.

If Dad is in the mood for breakfast, brunch him in the face at select locations which have Arooga’s signature “Brunch You in the Face” menu available 11am-2pm, featuring items such as made-to-order Omelets, the Hangover Bowl, and Breakfast Totchos (limited menu offered at locations serving brunch).

Brunch is available at the following locations:

1300 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, Pa 17011

201 North Second St, Harrisburg, Pa 17101

7025 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, Pa 17112

125 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster, Pa 17603

4713 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa 17050

105 W King St, Shippensburg, Pa 17257

1 West Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772

“Being a Dad is the coolest thing in the world, and what better place to spend some time with the family than at the coolest sports themed restaurant in the world?” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “We offer this awesome deal every year, and we’re thrilled that, now we’ve expanded to several states, we can expand our reach to new guests and new fans.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 18 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Their 19th location is opening in Shelton, CT on June 19, 2018.

Arooga’s “Dads Eat Free” promotion is dine-in only, and with purchase of equal or greater value. Lesser value item is discounted, and offer does not include daily specials or wings. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotions and is limited to one discount per check. Beverage is not included in offer. Offer valid at participating Arooga’s locations only (excluding East Brunswick, NJ, Winter Park, FL, Patchogue, NY, and Shelton, CT). Limited menu available at locations offering brunch. To find an Arooga’s near you, visit www.aroogas.com/locations.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com