Curry Up Now Expands Bay Area Delivery With New Digital Kitchen Outpost in Lafayette





The popular fast casual’s innovative Indian street food is now available in Contra Costa County thanks to a new delivery kitchen collaboration with Local Kitchens

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept, is expanding its takeout and delivery service in the Bay Area, bringing its iconic Tikka Masala Burrito, Sexy Fries, Indian Street Foods and more to the Lamorinda area. The expanded footprint is made possible through a collaboration with Local Kitchens , a delivery kitchen concept focused on partnering with exceptional local brands to expand off-premise dining opportunities. Curry Up Now has plans for several additional Bay Area and national outposts in the coming months.

“With such strong roots in the Bay Area, we are thrilled to expand our reach and offer a convenient way for more people to connect with our food,” said Akash Kapoor, co-founder and CEO, Curry Up Now. “Lafayette is a great community with a strong foodie culture, and this collaboration with Local Kitchens helps us expand ‘through the tunnel’ to serve more families and diners where they live, work and play. We are also looking at similar outposts in Southern California, New York and Texas.”

The Lafayette delivery kitchen builds on Curry Up Now’s expansive Bay Area presence, with locations in San Jose, Palo Alto, San Mateo, Oakland and San Francisco. While Curry Up Now was servicing the Lamorinda area from its Oakland location, Kapoor wanted to find an effective way to shorten delivery times. Now, locals can order Curry Up Now from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with delivery times cut in half by serving approximately an eight-mile radius from Lafayette. Curry Up Now fans have multiple options to place a pickup or delivery order, including ordering online at www.curryupnow.com or by downloading the Curry Up Now mobile app . In addition, in-person ordering is available at the Local Kitchens kiosk located at 3455 Mount Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette.

“In addition to being a beloved Bay Area food brand, Curry Up Now has been consistently ahead of the curve on the future of the restaurant industry,” said Jon Goldsmith, founder and CEO, Local Kitchens. “In fact, I became familiar with Curry Up Now doing deliveries for its Palo Alto store as a DoorDash employee in 2013, when they were one of the earliest adopters of delivery. Flash forward and we’re now able to expand the brand’s reach through Local Kitchens and bring Curry Up Now’s amazing Indian street food favorites to a broader audience.”

The delivery kitchen staff completed extensive training with the Curry Up Now team, supervised by Local Kitchens Head of Culinary Matthew Rudofker and talented kitchen managers with experience at some of New York and San Francisco’s top restaurants. Local Kitchens uses proprietary technology to ensure every order is prepared with quality, consistency and efficiency to create an exceptional and convenient experience for customers.

Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos and Naughty Naan, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and Family Style Entrees that create the perfect Indian spread for the whole family. The Lafayette delivery kitchen menu offers a selection of Curry Up Now’s most popular dishes.

In the last ten years, husband-and-wife co-founders, Akash and Rana Kapoor, have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 13 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants. Working with industry-leading franchise development company Fransmart , Curry Up Now is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the country.

To get $5 off their first order, receive exclusive offers and earn free menu items, customers can download the Curry Up Now app and sign up for the rewards program at www.curryupnow.com/rewards .

About Local Kitchens

Local Kitchens brings the best local restaurants to the neighborhood for convenient pickup and delivery, all under one roof. For restaurant brands, Local Kitchens provides the fastest way to expand brand reach and thrive in the post-pandemic era. Founded by ex-DoorDash leaders in 2020, Local Kitchens currently operates three digital kitchens in the San Francisco Bay Area and is rapidly expanding through 2021. To order from Local Kitchens, go to http://localkitchens.co or visit one of our stores. For partnership inquiries, email partner@localfoodgroup.com .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by husband and wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘The 40/40 List,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers,’ Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Texas and Indiana. To learn more about Curry Up Now franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/curryupnow . For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com .

