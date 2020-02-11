Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebrates Opening in Summerwood, Texas

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ celebrated its opening in Summerwood Texas this past weekend. Franchisees Greg and Kristine Johnstone, opened their first location this Saturday and could not have been more thrilled with the response. “The line started when we opened the doors at 11am and didn’t end until 10pm when we closed, I’ve never seen anything like it. To date it was our busiest opening.” CEO of Crave Franchising Samantha Rincione.

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual restaurant featuring BBQ, Brats, Hot Dogs and self-serve beer. The interior has a modern yet rustic feel with a perfect ambiance. Customers instantly feel welcomed when they enter. The restaurants are also kid friendly establishments having games available such as cornhole, giant connect four and more. The patios allow customers to dine inside the restaurant or outside while enjoying the weather. Crave also hosts weekly events such as Kids Eat Free on Wednesday’s and more.

An APP that allows customers to order ahead receive delivery, get loyalty points and earn rewards is also available through the website www.iwantcrave.com . Crave also helps with the development of new stores to include:

Real Estate Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Operational Guidance

Training Programs

Experienced Management

More