Crave Adds a Food Truck to South Georgia

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant that features a beautiful modern rustic décor with a lounge area, self-pour local crafts on tap, and fun for the whole family. Also featured are delicious Jumbo Hot Dogs which are grilled to perfection, in addition to brats and mild/hot sausages. You will also find smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork as well as an array of desserts and sides. The restaurant has fun plays on classic BBQ dishes such as BBQ tacos, or Mac N Brisket sandwiches. The interior of the restaurants are very modern and draw families as well as groups. Typically, you can find anywhere from 18-32 taps which include local craft beers and wine and sometimes mixed drinks too. The restaurant often teams up with local breweries to bring classic favorites to their restaurant.

Crave also has food trucks across the country. The food truck can feature the entire menu the restaurant features and then some! The Food Trucks allow franchisees to bring deliciousness to different areas across town, cater parties and events, and constantly be on the go.

This past week Crave welcomed new franchisees to the South Atlanta market. Their truck will hit the road in November. “Georgia is a great market for us. The demands is there for our product and we are developing a wide brand awareness.” Crave Corporate.

Crave currently has units across the United States in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and more. The expansion plans for Crave are to have 100 units open of the next 3-5 years with no less than 20 trucks on the road. Crave also has a food truck model that they released early 2020.

For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

