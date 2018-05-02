Cowboy Chicken to Open in Edmond on May 7

Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant Serves Up Weeklong Grand Opening Celebration and Chance to Win Free Chicken for a Year

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Residents of Oklahoma City are eagerly anticipating a second helping of Cowboy Chicken when the Dallas-based rotisserie fast-casual concept, known for its wood-fired chicken and handmade side dishes, opens its second area location on Monday, May 7. To celebrate the new restaurant, located at 410 S. Bryant Ave in Edmond, Cowboy Chicken is serving up a Texas-sized helping of hospitality with a weeklong Grand Opening Celebration, including five days of specials and the chance to win free chicken for a year!

“We’re thrilled to serve our legendary wood-fired flavor to the people of Edmond,” says Cody Trammell, franchise owner and operator with the Southern Fired Hospitality Group. “We hope to be a vital part of this community for years to come. This celebration is just the Cowboy Chicken way of introducing our one-of-a-kind dining experience to our new friends and neighbors.”

Cowboy Chicken in Edmond officially opens its doors to the public on Monday, May 7. The first 10 guests waiting in line when the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. will win free chicken for a year! Must be 18 or older to win. For official giveaway rules, visit www.cowboychicken.com/sweepstakes-rules/.

The week of grand opening festivities includes the following:

Monday, May 7 – Kids Night: Kids eat free with any adult entrée purchase. Dine-in only.

Tuesday, May 8 – Dine to Donate: All day long, 25% of all proceeds are donated to Camp Fire Heart of Oklahoma, which provides a variety of outdoor educational programs for boys and girls ages 5 to 18. There will also be a special ribbon cutting ceremony with the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9 – Hometown Herroes Day: All members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, and active and veteran military personnel receive 50% off all dine-in purchases. Must present badge or proof of profession.

Thursday, May 11 – Throwback Thursday: Cowboy Chicken is taking guests back to 1981 – the year the restaurant first opened – with original menu pricing on select items. Dine-in only.

Friday, May 10 – School Spirit Day: All dine-in guests wearing their favorite Oklahoma team’s swag or apparel receive a free cobbler with purchase of an entrée.

These grand opening week specials are also available at the Oklahoma City Cowboy Chicken (13801 N. Pennsylvania Ave.) during the week of May 7.

Famous Chicken Enchiladas

The 2,800-square-foot Edmond restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area. The restaurant seats 80 and serves lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 405-403-0832 or visit www.cowboychicken.com.

Cowboy Chicken serves all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery. On-the-go diners can order on the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows guests to order ahead, pay with their phone at checkout and earn rewards.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” For franchise information, please visit www.cowboychicken.com/franchising/.