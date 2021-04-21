Coolgreens Old Town Debuts New Feel Good Sandwiches

Healthy lifestyle eatery is testing crave-worthy plant-based patties for a limited time

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens is continuing to inspire healthy lifestyles with its latest chef-driven menu items featuring plant-based sandwiches.

Available now, guests at Coolgreens Old Town, located at 5500 Greenville Ave., will be among the first to have the opportunity to try the healthy lifestyle eatery’s craveable new plant-based offerings. Perfect for guests looking to enjoy a hearty, meaty option without sacrificing on flavor and texture or harming animals and the planet, the two new sandwiches include:

Bold Balsamic ($10.50) – Grilled plant-based burger, fresh feta cheese, balsamic roasted cherry tomatoes, spring mix, basil aioli and balsamic vinaigrette, served on a wheat ciabatta bun.

($10.50) – Grilled plant-based burger, fresh feta cheese, balsamic roasted cherry tomatoes, spring mix, basil aioli and balsamic vinaigrette, served on a wheat ciabatta bun. Spicy & Fiesty ($10.50) – Grilled plant-based burger, Daiya cheddar-style slices, fresh jalapeño, sliced tomatoes, housemade salsa, leaf lettuce and spicy aioli, served on a wheat ciabatta bun.

“At Coolgreens, we are committed to giving our guests a variety of nutritious options that are sure to leave you feeling good,” said Coolgreens President Todd Madlener. “We were approached a few months ago by an innovative new company whose mission is to create plant-based foods people crave. These two new sandwiches are not only good for the environment, they also taste tremendous! We’re excited to test them in Old Town and get feedback from our guests. Based upon the results, we will determine how this impacts our menu going forward.”

To add to the excitement of the launch, in celebration of Earth Day, the first 50 guests to order in-store at Coolgreens Old Town on April 22 will receive special swag, including an Earth Day Mini Gardening Kit!

“Earth Day is part of a three-day celebration we are hosting at our Coolgreens Old Town location to celebrate our one-year anniversary,” said Franchise Owner Benny Farzad. “Due to COVID last year, we weren’t able to have a true grand opening. So we hope everyone will come celebrate with us April 22-24.”

For more information, please visit coolgreens.com or follow Coolgreens on Facebook or Instagram .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 11 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, and Florida. The brand also offers franchising opportunities through its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go – as well as through virtual/ghost kitchens. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations.

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . For more information on Coolgreens franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

