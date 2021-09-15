Coolgreens Announces Plans for Major Expansion in Florida

Healthy lifestyle eatery set to bring its fresh, chef-inspired menu to Coral Springs and Delray Beach

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Following an impressive Q2, Coolgreens is capitalizing on its vigorous momentum by planting its roots in the South Florida market.

Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee announced today that the company is preparing for major expansion in The Sunshine State, starting with new locations set to open in Coral Springs and Delray Beach. The first of the two restaurants is slated to open in Delray Beach this fall.

“We have always felt that Florida would be a fantastic market for us,” Lee said. “The state’s outdoor lifestyle and interest in eating healthy aligns perfectly with our brand. Our scratch-made salads, wraps, sandwiches and grain bowls offer high-quality, nutritious options that can’t be found at many places in the South Florida area. Given Coolgreens’ continued success in revenue and profit, we felt now was the right time to enter the new market.”

Located at 1841 S. Federal Highway, Ste. 400 in Delray Place, Coolgreens’ 1,500-square-foot restaurant will serve “Food that Feeds Your Life” in the healthy lifestyle eatery’s newest, streamlined store design that allows for quicker service time with the same seating capacity.

Coolgreens’ Coral Springs location is slated to open in August of 2022, bringing the same high-quality menu items that fuel loyal fans throughout Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

“We’re starting our growth venture with two corporate locations in South Florida,” Lee said. “We’re actively seeking additional locations and at the same time looking for franchisees to help us expand aggressively throughout the state.”

To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 11 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Florida. The brand also offers franchising opportunities through its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go – as well as through virtual/ghost kitchens. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. For more information on Coolgreens’ franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

