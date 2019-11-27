Cook’s Tortas Partners with Fransmart to Make Tortas the New Tacos Worldwide

Fransmart is bringing the fast-casual concept’s gourmet Mexican sandwiches to new markets

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Cook’s Tortas, the gourmet Mexican sandwich fast-casual concept, today announced it is now franchising with the help of industry-leading franchise development company Fransmart, to bring its flavorful, crave-able tortas to hungry consumers across the nation.

A gourmet Mexican sandwich and popular street food, the torta is quickly gaining international attention as a healthier, fresher alternative to typical Mexican foods like tacos or burritos. At the helm of the torta movement is Cook’s Tortas – a family-run restaurant founded in Los Angeles in 2008 by Elyan Zamora, her mother Elvira and her father, famous Latin music icon and actor Antonio Zamora.

Fransmart, the force behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys and Qdoba Mexican Grill, is the concept’s exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand beyond its Los Angeles roots.

“The marketplace is saturated with taco concepts, but Cook’s Tortas brings a unique, authentic offering to customers with its delicious tortas,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “The concept is positioned to lead this fast-growing market segment, bringing unlimited growth potential to franchise investors.”

The emerging fast-casual concept skyrocketed to success in Los Angeles, and the family is on a mission to take the popular street food from Mexico to the next level in the U.S., while serving up fresh, high-quality and healthy menu items.

“Our recipe for success is authenticity and quality, and we’re excited for people around the world to taste our flavorful and fresh Mexican sandwiches,” said Elyan Zamora, founder and CEO of Cook’s Tortas. “Today’s consumers are demanding fresher, healthier choices, and with the power of Fransmart behind us, we know tortas will become the new taco worldwide.”

Many of the concept’s recipes are born from Elvira’s childhood, where she grew up without a fridge or freezer and learned to prepare fresh food out of necessity. As a result, Cook’s Tortas is rooted in family and features recipes passed down from generation to generation. With love built into every bite, customers flock to Cook’s Tortas for its addicting taste and focus on the quality and freshness of every ingredient that goes into its menu items. All of the food is made from scratch, including the freshly baked tortas bread – a unique recipe that allows customers to easily hold the sandwich and soak in the great flavors without the bread becoming soggy.

Together with Fransmart, Cook’s Tortas is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to join its family and develop franchise territories in top markets across the nation. With a true partnership approach, franchisees benefit from numerous features including hands-on training, real estate and site selection, operational support, vendor and equipment selection and more.

To learn more about Cook’s Tortas franchising opportunities, please visit www.Fransmart.com/Cooks-Tortas.

About Cook’s Tortas

Cook’s Tortas is an authentic, gourmet Mexican sandwich fast-casual concept founded in Los Angeles in 2008 by the Zamora family – daughter Elyan Zamora, mother Elvira and father Antonio, a famous Latin music icon and actor. Before opening Cook’s Tortas, the Zamora family spent 16 years traveling the world in search of the finest flavors and ingredients for their tortas, a traditional Mexican street food that is growing in popularity as a fresh, healthier alternative to tacos. Cook’s Tortas aims to inspire happiness among people of all ages and ethnicities by offering over 60 delicious tortas made from the Zamora’s own family recipes. Since opening its doors, Cook’s Tortas has skyrocketed to success and taken over the Los Angeles food scene, having been recognized as one of the “19 Superbly Delicious Tortas to Try in Los Angeles” by Eater and “The Best Cheap Eats in Los Angeles” by Refinery29. For more information about Cook’s Tortas, visit www.cookstortas.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com, Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart, Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial.

