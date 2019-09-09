Come On, Chicago … Back the Bears with Dog Haus!

Acclaimed craft-casual gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept offers fans a special reward if the Bears score 20 or more points in Week 2; raises funds for Payton Foundation this week

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Damn! Three points is no way to kick-off the season.

But Dog Haus, the craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations, isn’t giving up on the Bears. Hell no!

We’re calling on football fans across Chicagoland to rally behind our team with our Back the Bears with Dog Haus! promotion. Here’s the offer:

Visit Dog Haus Biergarten Lincoln Park this week (Monday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 13) and we’ll donate $1 from every order* to the Walter & Connie Payton Foundation. With your support, we could write a check for more than $10,000! (*Minimum $10 order.)

Then, on Sunday, Sept. 15, if the Bears offense scores 20 or more points, everyone wins! Come in Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20, and use the phrase “Go Bears” to get a free Haus Dog, Sausage or Burger with the purchase any draft beer or cocktail. (Offer valid Sept. 16-20, 2019 only, if 20 points or more are scored by the Bears offense on Sunday, Sept. 15.)

“Let’s be honest. I think we all can agree that Mitch, Tarik, Allen and the guys can do better than that,” said Chicago Dog Haus Franchisee Jesse Koontz. “They know it, we know it and we want them to know we’re behind them 100%. So, we’re inviting all Bears fans to join us in supporting the Walter & Connie Payton Foundation this week, then celebrate with us next week after they kick the offense into gear and take out their frustrations on the Broncos!”

Dog Haus’ popular chef-driven menu takes hot dogs, sausages and burgers to a new level with hormone- and antibiotic-free meats, proprietary recipes, unique flavor combinations and grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Their dogs and sausages are free of all added nitrates and nitrites, while the burger patties are made with 100% genetically tested humanely raised Black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms. Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins, an acclaimed chicken sandwich, premium sliders and must-have sides.

Dog Haus Biergarten Lincoln Park is located at 2464 N. Lincoln Ave. Franchisee Jesse Koontz recently opened his second location, Dog Haus Kitchen Sedgwick, inside Kitchen United’s brand new Eats on Sedgwick located at 831 N. Sedgwick St.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft casual hot dog concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus has garnered critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. To chase it down, guests can select craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish their meals on a sweet note with premium shakes. As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

