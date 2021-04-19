Colorado Springs couple launch good tasting all-natural beef jerky products

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jerky lovers, here's something new from some familiar faces: Brave Experience Jerky, Bites & Sticks, super healthy snacks created by Weston and Jodi Clark, hosts of the Discovery Channel's "The Experience." The series, which aired two seasons, honored men and women who served in the military, firefighting, police or health care iby taking them on a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventure.

"We have combined our passion for health and our appreciation for freedom together to create Brave Experience," Jodi said.

Weston, who grew up in Wyoming, was an outfitter for hunters 20 years. His father had been in the meat business since 1933 and made seasonings for the meat industry.

"He had this great jerky seasoning," said Weston.

Their proprietary recipe clicks off all the good-for-you boxes: gluten-free, no nitrites or nitrates, no MSG, no artificial ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and made with all-natural Angus beef.

"We use celery juice powder instead of nitrates," Weston said. "Celery has a very high concentration of natural nitrates."

His dad's seasoning recipe goes on beef that is "100 percent American made, from conception to consumption," he said. "We source our beef from American-born and grass-fed cattle owned by American ranchers."

He added, "You can tell by the mouthfeel that it's made with all beef whole muscles. It's not oily and doesn't have a chemical aftertaste."

He's right. I personally love the sweet and spicy jerky. It isn't fatty tasting, just delicious and chewy.

Jalapeno sticks were a hit with me too.

"Our most popular flavor is Peppered," Jodi said.

The jerky is available online at brave-experience.com. There are four flavors of jerky: original, honey, peppered, and sweet and spicy. Cost is $10 for a 3-ounce package, $8 for a 2.2-ounce package. Protein Bites are $8 for a 4-ounce package and $2 for sticks. Sticks and protein bites are hickory or jalapeno flavored. Jodi said that 5% of every purchase is donated to help veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders.