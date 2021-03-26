Cinnamon Toast Crunch Meets Shrimp at Shuckin’ Shack

The oyster bar franchise provides a safe space for shrimp tails and Cinnamon Toast Crunch to mix

Wilmington, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Shuckin’ Shack , a 16-unit North Carolina-based oyster bar franchise brand known for its delicious, responsibly-sourced seafood and “seriously fun” vibe, believes that playful menu pairings are best left to the professionals. After a viral tweet about shrimp tails unearthed inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch took the Internet by storm, Shuckin’ Shack CEO Jonathan Weathington knew that the brand had to capitalize on this media sensation and launched a version of its own: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp.

“There are few things as terrifyingly unwelcome as finding unexpected items in our food,” said Weathington. “It can be a make-or-break moment for restaurants, especially. That being said, as we heard about the story and watched the flurry of tweets unfold, we decided to have some fun with it. Mostly, we were curious if it would even taste good.”

The result: double battered fried shrimp made with buttermilk, flour and Cinnamon Toast Crunch and served with a side of Sweet Thai Chili sauce. While the creation was purely experimental and not meant for sale, interested customers can now experience the taste for themselves as a secret off-menu item available for a limited time at the brand’s Wilmington, North Carolina location. All other customers can enjoy the next closest thing to Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp, in the form of Sharkbite Shrimp – the brand’s fried shrimp appetizer served with a sweet and spicy “Sharkbite” dipping sauce.

“At Shuckin’ Shack, we are all about having fun with our food,” said Weathington. “While the initial story was certainly off-putting, the flavor profile of pairing Cinnamon Toast Crunch with shrimp is unexpectedly good. No one wants shrimp tails swimming around in their cereal but we thought it might be fun to see what (purposefully made) fried cinnamon shrimp would taste like! Who knows, if there’s enough demand – maybe we’ll give General Mills a call about a collab.”

For more information about Shuckin’ Shack, visit http://www.theshuckinshack.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit https://shuckinshackfranchise.com .

About Shuckin’ Shack

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar grew out of a vision for a local establishment that would appeal to families of all ages. A place where friends and family can enjoy fresh, delicious meals and creative cocktails in an environment that exudes relaxation. Shuckin’ Shack offers its guests a “lifestyle experience” in addition to exceptional seafood. The brand started as a 900-square-foot shack in Carolina Beach, North Carolina in 2007 and began franchising in 2014. Today, Shuckin’ Shack has grown to over 16 locations across five states. To learn more about Shuckin’ Shack, visit http://www.theshuckinshack.com .

