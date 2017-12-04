Chipotle has quietly changed its queso recipe after negative customer reviews

In September, Chipotle rolled out its very own all-natural queso. Based on the mixed customer reviews, the product didn't quite live up to initial expectations. Months later, thanks to Kate Taylor at Business Insider, it's been revealed that Chipotle's tweaked their queso recipe - and is even testing a brand new menu item to highlight it.

"Back when we first launched queso, we said we'd continue to tweak the recipe, and that's exactly what we've done," a Chipotle spokesperson told The Daily Meal. "Chipotle's queso is creamier but still has a really delicious flavor and is still made with all real ingredients."

Taylor, who was able to taste the new queso, says that it's less grainy and that it "retained the proper texture of a dip instead of degrading into a sort of bizarre chowder." The flavors are slightly different too - still smoky, but spicier.

Additionally, Chipotle's NEXT Kitchen, which opened in New York City this summer, is testing nachos. They're available as a side item or snack with tortilla chips, queso, beans, and salsa for $4.80 a pop, and patrons can add meat or guacamole for an additional cost. For more on the Colorado-based Tex-Mex chain, here are 13 things you didn't know about Chipotle Mexican Grill.