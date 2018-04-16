'Chill out' on Tax Day: Kona Ice to dish out free shaved ice

With Tax Day right around the corner, Kona Ice of Allentown wants to make sure there is “no taxation without relaxation.”

To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with paying Uncle Sam on time, Kona Ice will be hosting its fifth annual National “Chill Out” Day.

The island-inspired truck will be parked outside Target at the Hamilton Crossings shopping center in Lower Macungie Township 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice to members of the community.

Kona Ice of Allentown, part of a national-franchising company, was started by husband and wife Matt and Andrea Russel four years ago.

The truck offers an island experience — complete with tropical steel drum music and a self-serve Flavorwave featuring 10 of its most-popular flavors, including tiger's blood (strawberry and coconut), alongside the truck (others available inside). The ice has a snowlike consistency, allowing for optimal absorption.

"It's really an interactive experience, " Matt told The Morning Call in 2014. "Customers are given a cup of shaved ice and are then free to customize it with their favorite flavor or, in most cases, mix and match their favorite flavors."

National “Chill Out” Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces.

Since 2007, Kona Ice, which boasts having more than 1,000 trucks nationwide, has given more than $50 million back to neighborhood schools, organizations and teams.

The Lower Macungie Target is at 749 N. Krocks Road.

