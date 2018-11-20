Chicago wine pros share wines they are grateful for

Get to know wine professionals long enough, and you’ll find out the bottle that “changed their life,” expanding their mind and propelling them into the profession. But what about a bottle they’re thankful for, a bottle transporting them to a cherished place and time?

Wine is, in some ways, a time travel device — our senses can send us back almost instantaneously, no DeLorean needed. Instead of tapping local sommeliers for their “perfect pairing” suggestions for Thanksgiving dinner, we asked them to recount a bottle they’re grateful for, one that inspires a memory they hold dear.

Stories have been edited for clarity.

Daphne Stratta, sommelier at Steadfast

Napa Valley is a sommelier’s Disney World, and I have shared some amazing memories there, my favorite being working my first grape harvest. Seeing Nick Bleecher and Tara Katrina Hole speak on local television here in Chicago, I reached out to see if I could visit their gorgeous winery, Jericho Canyon, situated in the small, rustic town of Calistoga. I absolutely fell in love with the wine, the story and the family, who invited me out to work a harvest the following September. My first day started promptly at 6 a.m. working in the vineyard and picking grapes for nine hours. I couldn’t have been happier. My trip continued the next day working in the cellar, when to my surprise Heidi Barrett walks in. Not only did I work with Jericho Canyon’s wine, which was in the midst of fermentation, but I also had the opportunity to work with Heidi’s La Sirena label. Every time I drink Jericho Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon or sell it at Steadfast, it transports me back to that time, and I can tell a guest “I helped make the wine you’re drinking.”

Spencer Sabo, sommelier, Acadia

For me, it’s probably 2006 Dom Perignon. When I was leaving New Orleans to move to Chicago, my general manager at my last shift asked what my last glass of wine in the restaurant would be. I jokingly said I’ll just drink a bottle of one of our vintage Doms, and he looked at me and said, “Pick the one with the most inventory.” I clocked out, sat at the bar and proceeded to drink the bottle over a couple of hours. The entire time, I was thinking of what Chicago would be like, reminiscing over my favorite memories in New Orleans, visiting with staff and regular guests, just being so grateful for that moment. I’ll never forget what it tasted like or how I got a thumbs-up from my GM walking through the dining room as I poured the last few drops into my glass.

Richard Hanauer, wine director, RPM

My parents are the ones who got me into wine. My mom is the greatest cook I'll ever know, and my dad has kept an incredible cellar all my life. When I started pursuing my career in wine, they were there supporting me all the way — pulling wines from the cellar, studying it, pairing with food. Before I was born, they had bought this case of 1966 Chateau Lascombes Margaux and only open it when I'm there. The aroma and flavor immediately evoke the feeling of gratitude. It's a treat to share such a wine that marks just how proud and supportive my parents are of me and my career.

Rachael Lowe, Spiaggia and Cafe Spiaggia

I’ve had so many different memorable experiences with wine, but there are a few that are most notable. The wine Poggio di Sotto, a Brunello di Montalcino from Tuscany, transports me to a very special time.

I was married a year ago, and our honeymoon was in Italy shortly thereafter. One of our last stops was the island of Elba (Napoleon’s exile island, in fact), where we splurged and stayed at a beautiful hotel right on the beach. The first night there, we enjoyed a lovely dinner in the restaurant on the water and were taken care of by an incredible maitre’d. When he brought us the wine list, I was so excited to see the Poggio di Sotto for a price we could actually splurge on. We sprung for it, and to this day, the scent of that wine brings me back to that very special moment with my husband on that very special island celebrating a very special time.

Olivia Noren, beverage director at Yugen

For the winter holiday season, there is nothing better than a weighty, rich white wine like chardonnay from Burgundy to curl up with. Every time I taste one, it takes me back to my first time tasting Burgundy as a curious young server working at a French bistro in Chelsea, New York City, named Montmartre. The wine director, Keri Levens, took an amazing approach to staff education. Once, we had a Meursault by the glass, Domaine Michelot’s 2012 vintage, and all the servers were hooked. It reminded me of the first time I bit into a Jordan almond during a family wedding celebration when I was a child. Jordan almonds symbolize the combination of sweetness and bitterness found in life, and I am reminded of that feeling with any joy or struggle that I face. There are some fantastic values found in Bourgogne blanc from producers located in Meursault, or one of the Montrachets that use the juice produced from their young vines. Unfortunately, the Michelot does not come to Chicago, but one of my favorites is the 2014 Domaine Morey-Coffinet Bourgogne Blanc, which I picked up from my favorite local wine shop, Independent Spirits in Edgewater.

Kolin Juckins, assistant general manager, beverage director and certified sommelier, Blvd

Looking back on last year, I can't help but think about the incredible journey I had moving to Oregon to work the full harvest of 2017 in the Willamette Valley for Argyle Winery. With my passion and desire to learn more about viticulture and oenology, my wife encouraged me to chase my dreams, take the risk and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am grateful for her support during the months we were apart. I will always remember our first wedding anniversary, when she came to visit me, and the wine we shared. We celebrated at Cannon Beach watching the sunrise, drinking a bottle of Argyle’s 2007 Extended Tirage Brut. The wine is actually a favorite of mine to share at holiday celebrations, and pairs perfectly with a number of Thanksgiving dishes. For example, the floral and citrus notes of the wine work really well with pears, and the extended time on the lees (10 years) works really well with pecans.

Christopher Harris, sommelier, Entente

I do have a fond memory of the holiday season a few years ago sharing a bottle of Krug Grande Cuvee Champagne with my mom. It was a random Sunday evening, and we were watching one of our favorite Christmas movies, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” It was just the two of us on the couch with her pup, Max, snuggled between us.

The other memory that comes to mind was when I was sharing a bottle of Dutton-Goldfield’s Dutton Ranch Pinot Noir from the Russian River Valley with a close friend, Jen Schmitt. Jen and I lived down the block from each other while she was living in Chicago, but we met on a wine immersion trip to the Russian River Valley. She moved to Miami in November 2016, and I went to visit her the following January. On my last night there, we opened a bottled of this pinot noir from 2014 as a way to commemorate the beginning of our friendship. Dutton-Goldfield will always make me think of Jen.

