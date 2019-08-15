Chester’s Launches a New Fried Chicken Sandwich at Love’s Travel Stops

Chicken. Pickle. Bun. Done.

Birmingham, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chester’s is launching a new Fried Chicken Sandwich today, August 15. This fantastic new menu item will be available at all 113 Love’s Travel Stops that feature Chester’s restaurants.

The description of Chester’s new Fried Chicken Sandwich is simple: Chicken. Pickle. Bun. Done.

Chester’s new marinated Breast Fillet is tender, juicy, and downright delicious.

What makes this chicken breast mouth-watering is the double hand breading technique, using Chester’s signature breading, ensuring that this chicken sandwich has the same distinct flavor customers have come to know and love from Chester’s tenders and bone-in fried chicken.

The sandwich is topped with crinkle-cut dill pickles and placed on a soft brioche bun lightly coated with honey butter. After the bun is added, the sandwich is done and ready to be served to hungry customers.

“Our secret is a family recipe and process that’s been successful for over 50 years, and we are always excited to bring new items to our menu offerings,” said William Culpepper, Vice President of Marketing, Chester’s International, LLC. “Chester’s Fried Chicken Sandwich is the new sandwich in town that gives our loyal fans the opportunity to enjoy our signature flavor in a new format perfect for on-the-go consumers visiting c-stores and travel stops.”

Beginning on August 15, customers can buy Chester’s new Fried Chicken Sandwich for $3.99 exclusively at participating Love’s Travel Stops locations.

“We’re excited to offer our customers an exclusive Chester’s sandwich that’s sure to please the taste buds,” said Joe Cotton, Love’s Director of Restaurant Services. “Our customers expect quality offerings that get them back on the road quickly, and this new chicken sandwich will not disappoint.”

About Chester’s International, LLC

Chester’s has been a leader of quick-serve restaurant (QSR) concepts for more than 50 years. Today, Chester’s is the largest Alabama franchise with over 1,290 locations. Chester’s offers high quality, great-tasting products at convenient locations. Chester’s has locations in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester’s uses fresh chicken that is specially marinated and double-breaded using a proprietary family recipe. Chester’s menu includes bone-in, tenders and potato wedges as well as breakfast, home-style sides and marvelous deserts. For more information, visit Chester’s at www.chestersinternational.com.

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 490 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

Contact:

Holly Lollar, APR

205-807-3759

holly@thelollargroup.com