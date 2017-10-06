The Cheesecake Factory Adds Weekend Brunch to the Menu

Green Chilaquiles with Carnitas and Eggs

The Restaurant’s Popular Sunday Brunch Will Now Also be Served on Saturdays

Calabasas Hills, CA (Restaurant News Release) The Cheesecake Factory, (NASDAQ: CAKE) renowned for its extensive menu of more than 250 handmade selections, is adding even more choices on weekends by featuring its popular Sunday brunch menu on Saturdays as well.

The weekend brunch menu will be served 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants nationwide beginning this Saturday, and features signature dishes such as Bruléed French Toast made with extra thick slices of rustic French bread, Green Chilaquiles with Carnitas and Eggs, and Fried Chicken and Waffles Benedict served with warm maple-butter syrup. The restaurant’s entire menu will also be available.

“Our guests have enjoyed Sunday brunch at The Cheesecake Factory for nearly forty years, and we’re so pleased to begin serving brunch on Saturdays, too,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory. “We look forward to offering weekend brunch beginning this Saturday.”

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated created the upscale casual dining segment in 1978 with the introduction of its namesake concept. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates 208 full-service, casual dining restaurants throughout the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico, comprised of 194 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® mark; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe® mark; and one restaurant under the RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen® mark (rebranding to RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen®). Internationally, 17 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. The Company’s bakery division operates two bakery production facilities, in Calabasas Hills, CA, and Rocky Mount, NC, that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2017 the Company was named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the fourth consecutive year. To learn more about the Company, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

