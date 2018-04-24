Charleys Philly Steaks Turns Up The Heat With New Jalapeno Cheesesteak

Latest Offering Earns A Place On Core Menu

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the #1 Cheesesteak in the World®, is kicking things up a notch with the new Jalapeno Cheesesteak, the first Philly Cheesesteak offering to earn a spot on the core menu since 2012.

For those seeking some spice, the Jalapeno Cheesesteak delivers with made fresh-to-order 100% USDA choice steak, grilled with onions and diced jalapenos, and topped with melted all-natural provolone.

“We know that our customers, especially millennials, enjoy an added element of spice with their meal,” said Director of Marketing, David Kusz. “Our Jalapeno Cheesesteak offers the perfect amount of heat without overpowering the other layers of flavor, making it an exciting addition to our already robust menu.”

The Jalapeno Cheesesteak is available in all of Charleys domestic locations and Army and Air Force Exchange bases worldwide, starting at $5.49.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, nearly 600 locations across 45 states and 17 countries serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 20 cents goes toward supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

