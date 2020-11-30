  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Charles T. ‘Bunky’ Shaab, retired First National Bank executive, dies

November 30, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jacques Kelly

Charles Talbott “Bunky” Shaab, a retired executive at the old First National Bank, has died at 81