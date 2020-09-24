Celebrate National Coffee Day on Tuesday, September 29th

Buy ANY Large Beverage, Get 50% off ANY Bag of Beans!

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) National Coffee Day couldn’t have come at a better time. As we all adjust to new Fall routines, Caribou Coffee understands that more and more guests are also looking to brew their favorite beans at home. On Tuesday, September 29th, guests who buy any large beverage (including one-size Nitro beverages) will be able to get 50% off any bag of pre-packed beans to take home.

This offer includes all your favorites like Caribou Blend, but it is also includes Caribou Coffee’s premium single-origin coffees and limited-releases like La Minita Peaberry, a Costa-Rican coffee that is exclusively sourced for Caribou and only available for a few short weeks, once a year.

Whether it’s the beans you brew at home, the espresso you enjoy in your mocha, or your hot, fresh coffee of the day from your favorite store, 100% of the beans sourced at Caribou Coffee are certified under Rainforest Alliance’s rigorous social and environmental standards. Their premium coffee is sourced from the top 1% of coffee beans in the world, and is small batch roasted in Minneapolis, Minnesota for guaranteed freshness.

Caribou Coffee’s National Coffee Day offer is also available to guests who order ahead via the Caribou Perks App (just add both items to your order, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout). Caribou is dedicated to serving all guests safely with contactless payment, and with the option to pick up your order curbside or in the drive thru. https://www.cariboucoffee.com/servingsafely/ .

Caribou Coffee encourages guests to share photos using the hashtag #NationalCoffeeDay and tagging @cariboucoffee.

*Offer valid 9/29/20 only. Offer valid at participating locations, while supplies last, assortment may vary by store. Offer does not include hand-packed bags of beans. Discount not valid on CaribouCoffee.com .

About Caribou Coffee®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life’s adventures, both big and small. While all coffee continues to be small batch roasted in Minnesota, the company has 320 company owned locations nationwide, 130 domestic license locations in 22 states, and over 280 international franchise stores in 11 countries. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified

coffees and espressso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Sign up for Caribou Coffee’s loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at caribouperks.com .

Contact:

Katie Welch Len

612-720-9374

katiep@newsworthycommunications.com

The post Celebrate National Coffee Day on Tuesday, September 29th first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.